Edit ImageCrop20SaveSaveEdit Imagerudolph ackermannwedding vintagetextile patternpatterncostumes londonportraitladys costumewoman face drawingFashion Plate, ‘Promenade Dress’ for ‘The Repository of Arts’ by Rudolph AckermannOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 774 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2372 x 3678 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2372 x 3678 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500201/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion Plate, 'Evening Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9314653/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574432/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion Plate, ‘Ball Dress’ for ‘The Repository of Arts’ by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9314012/fashion-plate-ball-dress-for-the-repository-arts-rudolph-ackermannFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574441/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion Plate, ‘Dinner Dress’ for ‘The Repository of Arts’ by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9313952/fashion-plate-dinner-dress-for-the-repository-arts-rudolph-ackermannFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574496/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion Plate, 'Evening Full Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9313831/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519434/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion Plate, 'Dinner Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9314633/fashion-plate-dinner-dress-for-the-repository-arts-rudolph-ackermannFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574601/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion Plate, 'Morning Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9314405/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574512/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion Plate, 'Evening Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9313893/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval queen fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665057/medieval-queen-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseFashion Plate, 'Evening Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319196/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage postage stamp, Gustav Klimt's famous painting set , remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062250/png-adele-bloch-bauer-art-babyView licenseFashion Plate, 'Evening Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319206/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's vintage postage stamp, editable famous painting set , remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062371/png-adele-bloch-bauer-art-babyView licenseFashion Plate, 'Evening Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319151/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574658/png-accessory-adult-android-wallpaperView licenseFashion Plate, 'Parisian Ball Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319116/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574631/png-accessory-adult-android-wallpaperView licenseFashion Plate, 'Evening Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319166/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseFashion Plate, ‘Evening Dress’ for ‘The Repository of Arts’ by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9314005/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseFashion Plate, 'Full Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319153/fashion-plate-full-dress-for-the-repository-arts-rudolph-ackermannFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseFashion Plate, 'Full Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9314502/fashion-plate-full-dress-for-the-repository-arts-rudolph-ackermannFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199907/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseFashion Plate, ‘Carriage Costume’ for ‘The Repository of Arts’ by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9313950/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseFashion Plate, ‘Evening Dress’ for ‘The Repository of Arts’ by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9313972/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877417/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseFashion Plate, 'Carriage Costume' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9314555/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877228/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseFashion Plate, 'Morning Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9313849/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval queen bride fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663517/medieval-queen-bride-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseFashion Plate, 'Evening Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9313773/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license