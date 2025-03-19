Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domaintapestrytemple clothfrescosakyaabbotvintage patternstapestries artKunga Tashi and Incidents from His Life (Abbot of Sakya Monastery, 1688-1711)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 882 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4013 x 5457 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715273/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseAmitayus, the Buddha of Eternal Lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932527/amitayus-the-buddha-eternal-lifeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman with Mount Fuji remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790273/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-with-mount-fuji-remixed-designView licenseThe Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara and Four Tarashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038392/the-bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-and-four-tarasFree Image from public domain licenseFloral tapestry mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8621041/floral-tapestry-mockup-editable-designView licenseKunga Wangcuk (1424-1478) and Sonam Senge (1429-1489), The Fourth and Sixth Abbots of Ngorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038127/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFloral tapestry mockup element, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636957/floral-tapestry-mockup-element-customizable-designView licenseMandala of Vishnuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931688/mandala-vishnuFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn sale social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9968122/autumn-sale-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseSakyasri and the Lostsawa of Trophuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932528/sakyasri-and-the-lostsawa-trophuFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9968121/autumn-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseArhat Chudapanthaka (?) with Attendantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923469/arhat-chudapanthaka-with-attendantsFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha iPhone wallpaper, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749714/sitting-buddha-iphone-wallpaper-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseMahakala Panjarnata (Lord of the Pavilion)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931677/mahakala-panjarnata-lord-the-pavilionFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971334/kimono-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Jina Buddha of Infinite Light (Amitabha) in His Pure Land Paradise (Sukhavati)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932523/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542003/alphonse-muchas-woman-floral-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShaiva Shrines in a Landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931587/shaiva-shrines-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBuddha Shakyamuni and Narrative Sceneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924012/buddha-shakyamuni-and-narrative-scenesFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971335/kimono-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Arhat Kanakavatsahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038677/the-arhat-kanakavatsaFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971333/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Buddha of Unshakable Resolve (Akshobhya) in His Eastern Paradise (Abhirati)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038442/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507886/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Supreme Physician (Bhaishajyaguru) and His Celestial Assemblyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922604/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseKimono blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11670506/kimono-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePrevious Birth Stories of the Buddhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018115/previous-birth-stories-the-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946659/vintage-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGenealogical Paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923753/genealogical-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseExotic jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730366/exotic-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Mahasiddha (Great Adept) Vanaratna (1384-1468) Receiving Abhishekha (Initiation) from Sita Tara (White Tara)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018193/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePadma Dorje (1128-88) as a Mahasiddha (Great Adept) and Lamashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931678/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChildish zombie spooky halloween remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663846/childish-zombie-spooky-halloween-remix-editable-designView licensePainted Banner (Thangka) of Portrait of Sakya Pandita (1132 - 1251)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954028/painted-banner-thangka-portrait-sakya-pandita-1132-1251Free Image from public domain licenseVintage postage stamp editable mockup, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11535649/vintage-postage-stamp-editable-mockup-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Mahasiddha (Great Adept) Luyipahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038476/the-mahasiddha-great-adept-luyipaFree Image from public domain licenseExotic jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703016/exotic-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKhadgayoginihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038062/khadgayoginiFree Image from public domain license