Kunga Tashi and Incidents from His Life (Abbot of Sakya Monastery, 1688-1711)
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
Amitayus, the Buddha of Eternal Life
Editable vintage Japanese woman with Mount Fuji remixed design
The Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara and Four Taras
Floral tapestry mockup, editable design
Kunga Wangcuk (1424-1478) and Sonam Senge (1429-1489), The Fourth and Sixth Abbots of Ngor
Floral tapestry mockup element, customizable design
Mandala of Vishnu
Autumn sale social story template, editable Instagram design
Sakyasri and the Lostsawa of Trophu
Autumn sale blog banner template, editable text
Arhat Chudapanthaka (?) with Attendants
Sitting Buddha iPhone wallpaper, Japanese vintage illustration
Mahakala Panjarnata (Lord of the Pavilion)
Kimono poster template, editable text and design
The Jina Buddha of Infinite Light (Amitabha) in His Pure Land Paradise (Sukhavati)
Alphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shaiva Shrines in a Landscape
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Buddha Shakyamuni and Narrative Scenes
Kimono Instagram story template, editable text
The Arhat Kanakavatsa
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
The Buddha of Unshakable Resolve (Akshobhya) in His Eastern Paradise (Abhirati)
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Supreme Physician (Bhaishajyaguru) and His Celestial Assembly
Kimono blog banner template, editable text
Previous Birth Stories of the Buddha
Vintage collection poster template, editable text and design
Genealogical Painting
Exotic jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Mahasiddha (Great Adept) Vanaratna (1384-1468) Receiving Abhishekha (Initiation) from Sita Tara (White Tara)
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Padma Dorje (1128-88) as a Mahasiddha (Great Adept) and Lamas
Childish zombie spooky halloween remix, editable design
Painted Banner (Thangka) of Portrait of Sakya Pandita (1132 - 1251)
Vintage postage stamp editable mockup, remixed by rawpixel.
The Mahasiddha (Great Adept) Luyipa
Exotic jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Khadgayogini
