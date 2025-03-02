Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagecranesflamingobird charactersosakajapanese paintingred crowned craneukiyo-e longjapanese craneCranes by Maruyama ŌkyoOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 550 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7124 x 3264 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 7124 x 3264 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese crane frame background, gold glittery editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713726/japanese-crane-frame-background-gold-glittery-editable-designView licenseCranes by Maruyama Ōkyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932560/cranes-maruyama-okyoFree Image from public domain licenseFlying Japanese crane background, traditional animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042243/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView licenseVase (vase à tête d'éléphant) (one of a pair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8140124/vase-vase-tete-delephant-one-pairFree Image from public domain licenseFlying Japanese crane background, traditional animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927251/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView licenseVase (vase à tête d'éléphant) (one of a pair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12852326/vase-vase-tete-delephant-one-pairFree Image from public domain licenseFlying Japanese crane background, traditional animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926894/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView licenseLouis XVhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8140786/louisFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane bird, sakura aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037030/japanese-crane-bird-sakura-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseTupu (pin)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8300469/tupu-pinFree Image from public domain licenseFlying Japanese crane computer wallpaper, traditional animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042248/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView licenseTupu (pin)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8298152/tupu-pinFree Image from public domain licenseFlying Japanese crane computer wallpaper, traditional animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037860/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView licenseHermaphroditehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8216462/hermaphroditeFree Image from public domain licenseFlying Japanese crane computer wallpaper, traditional animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9038009/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView licenseChrist and the two thieves crucifiedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8262599/christ-and-the-two-thieves-crucifiedFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane bird, sakura aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9036294/japanese-crane-bird-sakura-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseVintage crane bird HD wallpaper, editable gold framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736541/vintage-crane-bird-wallpaper-editable-gold-frameView licenseVintage crane bird HD wallpaper, editable gold framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11566040/vintage-crane-bird-wallpaper-editable-gold-frameView licenseVintage crane bird background, editable gold framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559804/vintage-crane-bird-background-editable-gold-frameView licenseVintage crane bird background, editable gold framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736531/vintage-crane-bird-background-editable-gold-frameView licenseVintage crane bird iPhone wallpaper, editable gold framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11565050/vintage-crane-bird-iphone-wallpaper-editable-gold-frameView licenseJapanese crane bird, sakura aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042247/japanese-crane-bird-sakura-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseJapanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759867/japanese-crane-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage crane bird iPhone wallpaper, editable gold framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736560/vintage-crane-bird-iphone-wallpaper-editable-gold-frameView licenseVintage crane bird background, editable gold framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736491/vintage-crane-bird-background-editable-gold-frameView licenseVintage crane bird background, editable gold framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11562785/vintage-crane-bird-background-editable-gold-frameView licenseJapanese crane frame background, white aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713800/japanese-crane-frame-background-white-aesthetic-editable-designView license