rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Sacred Conversation with the Immaculate Conception and the Divine Shepherd (Sacra Conversación con la Inmaculada Concepción…
Save
Edit Image
pastorchristian artpublic domain vintage illustration sheepshepherdchristianitymexicosheep paintingchristian
Sunday service poster template
Sunday service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView license
Sacred Conversation with the Immaculate Conception and the Divine Shepherd (Sacra Conversacion con la Inmaculada Concepcion…
Sacred Conversation with the Immaculate Conception and the Divine Shepherd (Sacra Conversacion con la Inmaculada Concepcion…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15971936/image-cloud-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram post template
Sunday service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Nun’s Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Inmaculada Concepción y santos) by Antonio…
Nun’s Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Inmaculada Concepción y santos) by Antonio…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933042/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram story template
Sunday service Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView license
Nun's Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Inmaculada Concepcion y santos) by Antonio…
Nun's Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Inmaculada Concepcion y santos) by Antonio…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126515/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Trust in Jesus Instagram post template, editable text and design
Trust in Jesus Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18292081/trust-jesus-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Nun’s Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Inmaculada Concepción y santos) by José de…
Nun’s Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Inmaculada Concepción y santos) by José de…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933039/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Holy mass Instagram story template
Holy mass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView license
The Elevation of the Cross (La elevación de la cruz) by Antonio de Torres
The Elevation of the Cross (La elevación de la cruz) by Antonio de Torres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932728/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service blog banner template
Sunday service blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770176/sunday-service-blog-banner-templateView license
Virgin of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) by Antonio de Torres
Virgin of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) by Antonio de Torres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922452/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote Instagram story template
Religion quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729522/religion-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Nun's Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Inmaculada Concepcion y santos) by Jose de…
Nun's Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Inmaculada Concepcion y santos) by Jose de…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126512/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote Facebook story template
Religion quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632061/religion-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Virgin of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) (1720), vintage illustration by Antonio de Torres. Original public domain image…
Virgin of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) (1720), vintage illustration by Antonio de Torres. Original public domain image…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230317/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote blog banner template
Religion quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762759/religion-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Friar's Badge with the Nativity (Medallon de fraile con la Natividad) by Jose de Paez. Original public domain image from Los…
Friar's Badge with the Nativity (Medallon de fraile con la Natividad) by Jose de Paez. Original public domain image from Los…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126319/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Happy soul quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
Happy soul quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114354/happy-soul-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Nuovo, et universale theatro farmaceutico. Fondato sopra le preparationi farmaceutiche scritte da'medici antichi, greci, e…
Nuovo, et universale theatro farmaceutico. Fondato sopra le preparationi farmaceutiche scritte da'medici antichi, greci, e…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14016009/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Exorcism poster template
Exorcism poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131969/exorcism-poster-templateView license
Virgin of Guadalupe, vintage illustration by Antonio de Torres. Remixed by rawpixel.
Virgin of Guadalupe, vintage illustration by Antonio de Torres. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347081/image-person-art-vintageView license
Believe poster template, editable text and design
Believe poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601608/believe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Martyrdom of Saint Catherine of Alexandria (El martirio de santa Catalina de Alejandría) by Baltasar de Echave Ibía
The Martyrdom of Saint Catherine of Alexandria (El martirio de santa Catalina de Alejandría) by Baltasar de Echave Ibía
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933038/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687108/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Virgin of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) by Manuel de Arellano and Antonio de Arellano
Virgin of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) by Manuel de Arellano and Antonio de Arellano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923299/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Religious giving quote Instagram story template
Religious giving quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728173/religious-giving-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Sunday service poster template
Sunday service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14822028/sunday-service-poster-templateView license
Christian youth camp poster template, editable text & design
Christian youth camp poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11572054/christian-youth-camp-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Virgin of Guadalupe, vintage illustration by Antonio de Torres psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Virgin of Guadalupe, vintage illustration by Antonio de Torres psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347089/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView license
Mexican independence day poster template
Mexican independence day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052812/mexican-independence-day-poster-templateView license
Nuovo, et universale theatro farmaceutico. Fondato sopra le preparationi farmaceutiche scritte da'medici antichi, greci, e…
Nuovo, et universale theatro farmaceutico. Fondato sopra le preparationi farmaceutiche scritte da'medici antichi, greci, e…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14017042/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Trust in God Instagram story template
Trust in God Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729559/trust-god-instagram-story-templateView license
Virgin of Guadalupe vintage illustration by Antonio de Torres isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Virgin of Guadalupe vintage illustration by Antonio de Torres isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915246/vector-person-church-artView license
Adam and Eve standing on vintage couch remixed media
Adam and Eve standing on vintage couch remixed media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7609068/adam-and-eve-standing-vintage-couch-remixed-mediaView license
Nun's Badge with the Annunciation and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Anunciacion y santos) by Francisco Martinez
Nun's Badge with the Annunciation and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Anunciacion y santos) by Francisco Martinez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798264/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
The last supper Instagram post template
The last supper Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10171752/the-last-supper-instagram-post-templateView license
PNG Virgin of Guadalupe, vintage illustration by Antonio de Torres, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG Virgin of Guadalupe, vintage illustration by Antonio de Torres, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347076/png-person-artView license
Worship night poster template, editable text and design
Worship night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791330/worship-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Allegory of the Crucifixion with Jesuit Saints (Alegoria de la Crucifixion con santos jesuitas) by Francisco Antonio Vallejo
Allegory of the Crucifixion with Jesuit Saints (Alegoria de la Crucifixion con santos jesuitas) by Francisco Antonio Vallejo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922591/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license