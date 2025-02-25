Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagesaintfacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationadultA Bishop Saint and Saint Lawrence by Gherado di JacopoOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 418 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3919 x 1365 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarValentine's Day cupid phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589270/valentines-day-cupid-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSt. Stephen and St. Bruno (?) by Gherado di Jacopohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923847/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's Day cupid phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589264/valentines-day-cupid-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint Bernardino of Siena by Dario di Giovannihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932423/saint-bernardino-siena-dario-giovanniFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTriptych of the Madonna and Child with Saints by Neri Di Biccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801008/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSt. Patrick's Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118200/st-patricks-day-poster-templateView licenseBishop Saint from an Augustinian altarpiece by Venetian Schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963562/bishop-saint-from-augustinian-altarpiece-venetian-schoolFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe Death of the Virgin by Gherardo Starninahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962831/the-death-the-virgin-gherardo-starninaFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMadonna and Child with Sts. Nicholas and Paul by Luca di Tommèhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932716/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSt. Patrick's Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118205/st-patricks-day-poster-templateView licenseSaints Lawrence and Stephen by Mariotto di Nardohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264250/saints-lawrence-and-stephen-mariotto-nardoFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's Day cupid, arrow through heart editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358650/png-aesthetic-angel-arrowView licenseMadonna and Child by Jacopo Bellinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923474/madonna-and-child-jacopo-belliniFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration car, floating heart balloons editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9486614/valentines-celebration-car-floating-heart-balloons-editable-collage-artView licenseVirgin and Child with Two Angels by Master of the Saint Ursula Legendhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932638/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration car, floating heart balloons editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9470497/valentines-celebration-car-floating-heart-balloons-editable-collage-artView licenseVirgin and Child Enthroned with Saints Peter, Paul, John the Baptist, and Dominic and a Dominican Supplicant by Ugolino di…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962518/image-frame-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059895/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseChrist on the Cross with Saints Vincent Ferrer, John the Baptist, Mark and Antoninus by Master of the Fiesole Epiphanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923284/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059896/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseTriptych of the Crucifixion with Saints Anthony, Christopher, James and Georgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962317/triptych-the-crucifixion-with-saints-anthony-christopher-james-and-georgeFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059890/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseMadonna and Child with Musical Angels by Gherardo Starnina Master of the Bambino Vispohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263401/image-angels-face-christFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059796/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseRetable of Saints Athanasius, Blaise, and Agatha by Master of Rigloshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963176/retable-saints-athanasius-blaise-and-agatha-master-riglosFree Image from public domain licenseChristianity course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSaint Francis and a Bishop Saint, Saint John the Baptist and Saint Dominic by Fra Angelico Guido di Pietro Fra Giovanni da…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264356/image-background-face-handsFree Image from public domain licenseWedding getaway car, editable heart balloons remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9496500/wedding-getaway-car-editable-heart-balloons-remixView licenseWarrior Saint by Master of the Visitationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963104/warrior-saint-master-the-visitationFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseSaints John the Baptist and John the Evangelist by Mariotto di Nardohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264500/saints-john-the-baptist-and-john-the-evangelist-mariotto-nardoFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration png, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585245/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseTriptych of the Virgin and Child with Saintshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962027/triptych-the-virgin-and-child-with-saintsFree Image from public domain licenseGift box in shopping cart, cupid editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588206/gift-box-shopping-cart-cupid-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Archangel Gabriel by Bartolo di Fredihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800115/the-archangel-gabriel-bartolo-frediFree Image from public domain licenseGift box in shopping cart, cupid editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589228/gift-box-shopping-cart-cupid-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint Ignatius of Antioch (1460 - 1499) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13794877/saint-ignatius-antioch-1460-1499-anonymousFree Image from public domain license