rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
St. John the Baptist (fragment) by Paolo Veneziano
Save
Edit Image
sculpturevenice architectureancient historyvenicefacepersonartman
Ancient art exhibition poster template
Ancient art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444206/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Saints Augustine and Peter by Workshop of Paolo Veneziano
Saints Augustine and Peter by Workshop of Paolo Veneziano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962353/saints-augustine-and-peter-workshop-paolo-venezianoFree Image from public domain license
Ancient sculpture surreal remix, editable design
Ancient sculpture surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664949/ancient-sculpture-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
Virgin and Child with Saints John the Baptist and Anthony Abbot by Follower of Paolo Veronese
Virgin and Child with Saints John the Baptist and Anthony Abbot by Follower of Paolo Veronese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962888/image-person-art-goldFree Image from public domain license
Meditation poster template
Meditation poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503816/meditation-poster-templateView license
Saints John the Baptist and Catherine of Alexandria by Workshop of Paolo Veneziano
Saints John the Baptist and Catherine of Alexandria by Workshop of Paolo Veneziano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9012401/image-frames-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Inner peace poster template
Inner peace poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503452/inner-peace-poster-templateView license
Triptych with the Enthroned Virgin between Saint Catherine of Alexandria and Saint Lucy (central panel); Saint Francis…
Triptych with the Enthroned Virgin between Saint Catherine of Alexandria and Saint Lucy (central panel); Saint Francis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11797081/photo-image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Ancient architecture editable poster template
Ancient architecture editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587600/ancient-architecture-editable-poster-templateView license
Saint Anthony Abbot from an Augustinian altarpiece by Venetian School
Saint Anthony Abbot from an Augustinian altarpiece by Venetian School
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963671/saint-anthony-abbot-from-augustinian-altarpiece-venetian-schoolFree Image from public domain license
Ancient architecture blog banner template, editable text
Ancient architecture blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467939/ancient-architecture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Salome Asking Herod for the Head of Saint John the Baptist by Giovanni di Paolo
Salome Asking Herod for the Head of Saint John the Baptist by Giovanni di Paolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9012565/salome-asking-herod-for-the-head-saint-john-the-baptist-giovanni-paoloFree Image from public domain license
Egyptian history workshop poster template, editable text and design
Egyptian history workshop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591508/egyptian-history-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Madonna and Child by Jacopo Bellini
Madonna and Child by Jacopo Bellini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923474/madonna-and-child-jacopo-belliniFree Image from public domain license
National history banner template, editable text
National history banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467936/national-history-banner-template-editable-textView license
Triptych of the Madonna and Child with Saints by Neri Di Bicci
Triptych of the Madonna and Child with Saints by Neri Di Bicci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801008/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Desert ancient temple fantasy remix, editable design
Desert ancient temple fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663521/desert-ancient-temple-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Madonna and Child with Sts. Nicholas and Paul by Luca di Tommè
Madonna and Child with Sts. Nicholas and Paul by Luca di Tommè
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932716/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Ancient ruins architecture fantasy remix, editable design
Ancient ruins architecture fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664409/ancient-ruins-architecture-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Pope Blessing Constantine
Pope Blessing Constantine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037681/pope-blessing-constantineFree Image from public domain license
Metaverse poster template
Metaverse poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13830316/metaverse-poster-templateView license
Ecce Agnus Dei by Giovanni di Paolo
Ecce Agnus Dei by Giovanni di Paolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8961851/ecce-agnus-dei-giovanni-paoloFree Image from public domain license
Venice travel Instagram post template, editable text
Venice travel Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12461269/venice-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Head of the Bound Christ
Head of the Bound Christ
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264131/head-the-bound-christFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center Instagram post template, editable text
Buddhist center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466706/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Saint Giustina of Padua from an Augustinian altarpiece by Venetian School
Saint Giustina of Padua from an Augustinian altarpiece by Venetian School
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963697/saint-giustina-padua-from-augustinian-altarpiece-venetian-schoolFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable text
Buddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467779/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Head of Saint John the Baptist Brought before Herod by Giovanni di Paolo
The Head of Saint John the Baptist Brought before Herod by Giovanni di Paolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962263/the-head-saint-john-the-baptist-brought-before-herod-giovanni-paoloFree Image from public domain license
Greek God statue editable mockup element
Greek God statue editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView license
Plaque with The Flagellation of Christ by Workshop of Guglielmo della Porta
Plaque with The Flagellation of Christ by Workshop of Guglielmo della Porta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9318654/plaque-with-the-flagellation-christ-workshop-guglielmo-della-portaFree Image from public domain license
Ancient architecture Instagram post template, editable text
Ancient architecture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587602/ancient-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Allegory of Navigation with a Cross-Staff by Paolo Caliari Veronese
Allegory of Navigation with a Cross-Staff by Paolo Caliari Veronese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922813/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ancient architecture Instagram story template, editable social media design
Ancient architecture Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587601/ancient-architecture-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
The Archangel Gabriel by Bartolo di Fredi
The Archangel Gabriel by Bartolo di Fredi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800115/the-archangel-gabriel-bartolo-frediFree Image from public domain license
National history poster template, editable text and design
National history poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591499/national-history-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Madonna and Child by Master of the Bargello Judgment of Paris
Madonna and Child by Master of the Bargello Judgment of Paris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931745/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Design contest poster template
Design contest poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444203/design-contest-poster-templateView license
Allegory of Navigation with an Astrolabe by Paolo Caliari Veronese
Allegory of Navigation with an Astrolabe by Paolo Caliari Veronese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923503/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Fighting a devil fantasy remix, editable design
Fighting a devil fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663453/fighting-devil-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
The Predication of Saint Peter by Charles Poerson
The Predication of Saint Peter by Charles Poerson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018130/the-predication-saint-peter-charles-poersonFree Image from public domain license