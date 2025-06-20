Edit ImageCrop59SaveSaveEdit Imageautumnpublic domain oil paintingautumn paintingsavannaautumn artautumn painting public domainlandscapevintage landscape paintingLandscape with Crows by Karl Friedrich LessingOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 801 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3328 x 2221 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3328 x 2221 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarKikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827875/png-adult-africa-africanView licenseLandscape with Crows by Karl Friedrich Lessing. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16093382/image-cloud-animal-plantFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn is coming Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000428/autumn-coming-instagram-post-templateView licenseLandscape by Charles François Daubignyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932998/landscape-charles-francois-daubignyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061582/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseView in the Woods (1660 - 1680) by Jan van Kessel 1641 1680https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744801/view-the-woods-1660-1680-jan-van-kessel-1641-1680Free Image from public domain licenseAutumn sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573116/autumn-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseLandscape with Dunes by Jacob van Ruisdaelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933116/landscape-with-dunes-jacob-van-ruisdaelFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12049693/autumn-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseForest Scene (1848) by Barend Cornelis Koekkoekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13732056/forest-scene-1848-barend-cornelis-koekkoekFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061557/famous-painting-washi-tape-editable-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandschap (1895 - 1905) by Louis Patruhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13735610/landschap-1895-1905-louis-patruFree Image from public domain licenseSolitude inspiration templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049393/solitude-inspiration-templateView licenseKoeien (1880 - 1904) by Willem Marishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742547/koeien-1880-1904-willem-marisFree Image from public domain licenseFall sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11914099/fall-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWomen at the Spring. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651543/image-plant-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseNew fall collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970020/new-fall-collection-instagram-post-templateView licenseLandscape by Narcisse Virgilio Diaz de la Peñahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932879/landscape-narcisse-virgilio-diaz-penaFree Image from public domain licenseWellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20310511/wellness-and-healing-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseLandscape near Hilversum (1820 - 1839) by George Jacobus Johannes van Os and Pieter Gerardus van Oshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742116/image-cloud-cow-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFall trail poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788884/fall-trail-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseView in the Bentheim Forest (1870) by George Andries Rothhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742315/view-the-bentheim-forest-1870-george-andries-rothFree Image from public domain licenseHappy autumn poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574839/happy-autumn-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAvenue of Oaks in Late Summer (1880 - 1900) by Maria Bilders van Bossehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744740/avenue-oaks-late-summer-1880-1900-maria-bilders-van-bosseFree Image from public domain licenseFall festival, autumn poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913957/fall-festival-autumn-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of the Artist’s Daughter, Marie (1817) painting in high resolution by Karl Friedrich Schinkel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725635/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560249/autumn-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Flock of Sheep (c. 1880 - c. 1897) by William Charles Estallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743103/flock-sheep-c-1880-1897-william-charles-estallFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome fall Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000519/welcome-fall-instagram-post-templateView licenseWooded hills in Sørupvang by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924911/wooded-hills-sorupvang-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain licenseCheetah wildlife, animal nature editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669272/cheetah-wildlife-animal-nature-editable-remixView licenseLandschap aan de vaart bij Hilversum (1880 - 1915) by Johannes Gijsbert Vogelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743109/landschap-aan-vaart-bij-hilversum-1880-1915-johannes-gijsbert-vogelFree Image from public domain licenseMotivation quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563468/motivation-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseEvening landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801192/evening-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseMotivation quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563466/motivation-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Outskirts of a Villagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7966634/the-outskirts-villageFree Image from public domain licenseHappy autumn Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868127/happy-autumn-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape with Two Oaks (1641) by Jan van Goyenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742044/landscape-with-two-oaks-1641-jan-van-goyenFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Woods in Autumn painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778108/png-art-artwork-autumnView licenseGezicht in het dal van Ariccia (c. 1809 - c. 1812) by Josephus Augustus Kniphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13794497/gezicht-het-dal-van-ariccia-c-1809-1812-josephus-augustus-knipFree Image from public domain license