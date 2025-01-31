Edit ImageCrop24SaveSaveEdit Imageguitarmusic instrumentpublic domain musicmusicianmusicmusic paintings16th centuryholding instrumentThree Musicians by Master of the Female Half Lengths Antwerp active 16th centuryOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 861 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2378 x 3314 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2378 x 3314 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAcoustic songs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596476/acoustic-songs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Crucifixion of St. Andrew by Frans Francken II Antwerp 1581 1642https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932495/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGuitar lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597895/guitar-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Lute Player (c. 1623 - c. 1624) by Frans Halshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744273/the-lute-player-c-1623-1624-frans-halsFree Image from public domain licenseRectangle badge mockup element, editable geometric shape designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12729079/rectangle-badge-mockup-element-editable-geometric-shape-designView licenseKitchen Interior by Jan Davidsz de Heem and David Teniers the Younger Antwerp 1610 1690https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922734/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAcoustic songs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597897/acoustic-songs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Lute Player (c. 1630 - c. 1640) by Jan van Bijlerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13733083/the-lute-player-c-1630-1640-jan-van-bijlertFree Image from public domain licenseWoman playing guitar png, music & hobby editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207991/woman-playing-guitar-png-music-hobby-editable-remixView licenseThe Serenade (1629) by Judith Leysterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13731585/the-serenade-1629-judith-leysterFree Image from public domain licenseHappy musician, editable collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341376/happy-musicianeditable-collage-remixView licenseLandscape with Peasants Playing Bowls Outside an Inn by David Teniers the Younger Antwerp 1610 1690https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932430/image-cloud-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseGarden party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689857/garden-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Smoker by David Teniers the Younger Antwerp 1610 1690https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933086/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy musician png element, editable collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347722/happy-musician-png-element-editable-collage-remixView licenseA Musical Company (1651) by Gerard van Kuijlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13734088/musical-company-1651-gerard-van-kuijlFree Image from public domain licenseWoman playing music, pink color, 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205719/woman-playing-music-pink-color-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Lutenist (1661) by Hendrick Martensz Sorghhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13732816/the-lutenist-1661-hendrick-martensz-sorghFree Image from public domain licensePng black woman, music 3D remix, transparent background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10204202/png-black-woman-music-remix-transparent-background-editable-designView licenseCisterspelende vrouw (1930 - 1940) by Han van Meegerenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13793493/cisterspelende-vrouw-1930-1940-han-van-meegerenFree Image from public domain licenseLive music performance Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14680810/live-music-performance-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseLaughing Child by Frans Hals Antwerp 1582 83 1666 active Netherlands Haarlemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924003/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGuitar lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596666/guitar-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Fortune Teller, or Allegory of the Five Senses by Almanachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037739/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBlack woman, music 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205567/black-woman-music-remix-editable-designView licensePlague in an Ancient City by Michael Sweerts Brussels 1618 1664 active Italy and Indiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923893/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMusic class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596465/music-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePeace Urging the Churches to be Tolerant (1600 - 1624) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13795232/peace-urging-the-churches-tolerant-1600-1624-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseRock concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597075/rock-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLady Playing a Lute by Bartolomeo Venetohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264183/lady-playing-lute-bartolomeo-venetoFree Image from public domain licenseAcoustic songs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615484/acoustic-songs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Pieter Dircksz. Tjarck by Frans Hals Antwerp 1582 83 1666 active Netherlands Haarlemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018176/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWhat's your hobby poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685495/whats-your-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Duet (1830 - 1850) by Charles van Beverenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13734523/the-duet-1830-1850-charles-van-beverenFree Image from public domain licenseGarden party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596443/garden-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwee vrouwen in Italiaanse dracht (1851) by Moritz Calischhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13735357/twee-vrouwen-italiaanse-dracht-1851-moritz-calischFree Image from public domain licenseGuitar lessons poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660534/guitar-lessons-poster-templateView licenseThe Music Lesson (c. 1670) by Anonymous Artist and Gerard ter Borch the Youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10014474/the-music-lesson-c-1670-anonymous-artist-and-gerard-ter-borch-the-youngerFree Image from public domain licenseGuitarist needed Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597144/guitarist-needed-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMerry Company (1629) by Isack Elyashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13734640/merry-company-1629-isack-elyasFree Image from public domain license