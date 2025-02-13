Edit ImageCrop16SaveSaveEdit Imagereadingwoman reading paintingreading sketchpainting readwoman readinginteriordark paintinggirl readingA Lady Reading by Sir Francis Seymour HadenOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 884 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2895 x 2133 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2895 x 2133 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarReading blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063960/reading-blog-banner-templateView licenseA Lady Reading by Sir Francis Seymour Hadenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038398/lady-reading-sir-francis-seymour-hadenFree Image from public domain licenseGreat reads blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063988/great-reads-blog-banner-templateView licenseA Lady Reading by Sir Francis Seymour Hadenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9300236/lady-reading-sir-francis-seymour-hadenFree Image from public domain licenseFiction book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13133338/fiction-book-poster-templateView licenseThe Towing Path by Sir Francis Seymour Hadenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9300200/the-towing-path-sir-francis-seymour-hadenFree Image from public domain licenseBook club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9339957/book-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Lady Reading by Sir Francis Seymour Hadenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9300208/lady-reading-sir-francis-seymour-hadenFree Image from public domain licenseOne more chapter, Facebook post template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18290327/one-more-chapter-facebook-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseHands Etching - O Laborum by Sir Francis Seymour Hadenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931797/image-paper-hands-personFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, woman reading magazinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7402028/picture-frame-mockup-woman-reading-magazineView licenseReading by Lamplight by James Abbott McNeill Whistlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038424/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseRead a book poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682243/read-book-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCombe Bottom by Sir Francis Seymour Hadenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9284145/combe-bottom-sir-francis-seymour-hadenFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, woman reading magazinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389082/picture-frame-mockup-woman-reading-magazineView licenseThames Ditton - With a Sail by Sir Francis Seymour Hadenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9300280/thames-ditton-with-sail-sir-francis-seymour-hadenFree Image from public domain licensePeaceful home poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682361/peaceful-home-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Moat House by Sir Francis Seymour Hadenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9300231/the-moat-house-sir-francis-seymour-hadenFree Image from public domain licenseReading club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBrentford Ferry by Sir Francis Seymour Hadenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9300190/brentford-ferry-sir-francis-seymour-hadenFree Image from public domain licenseReading Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394964/reading-facebook-post-templateView licenseNewcastle in Emlyn by Sir Francis Seymour Hadenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9300201/newcastle-emlyn-sir-francis-seymour-hadenFree Image from public domain licenseGirl reading on moon, surreal education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11735497/girl-reading-moon-surreal-education-editable-remixView licenseThe Four Cows by Sir Francis Seymour Hadenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9300233/the-four-cows-sir-francis-seymour-hadenFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sale music poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12692065/summer-sale-music-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Lady Readinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202285/lady-readingFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty tips poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12692132/beauty-tips-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHarry Kelly's Putney by Sir Francis Seymour Hadenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9300254/harry-kellys-putney-sir-francis-seymour-hadenFree Image from public domain license3D woman reading story to kids on rainy day editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458177/woman-reading-story-kids-rainy-day-editable-remixView licenseTwickenham Church by Sir Francis Seymour Hadenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9300220/twickenham-church-sir-francis-seymour-hadenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseOn the Test by Sir Francis Seymour Hadenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9300204/the-test-sir-francis-seymour-hadenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licensePool Dornie by Sir Francis Seymour Hadenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9300181/pool-dornie-sir-francis-seymour-hadenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseOut of a Study Window by Sir Francis Seymour Hadenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9300134/out-study-window-sir-francis-seymour-hadenFree Image from public domain licenseWeekly reading poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953260/weekly-reading-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCardigan Bridge by Sir Francis Seymour Hadenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9300244/cardigan-bridge-sir-francis-seymour-hadenFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868569/inspirational-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGrim Spain by Sir Francis Seymour Hadenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9300209/grim-spain-sir-francis-seymour-hadenFree Image from public domain license