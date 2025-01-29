rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A Newar Woman
Save
Edit Image
templeladyancient womanfacepatternpersonartwatercolour
Medieval street fantasy remix, editable design
Medieval street fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663432/medieval-street-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Buddha Shakyamuni with Monks and the Sama Jataka
Buddha Shakyamuni with Monks and the Sama Jataka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038600/buddha-shakyamuni-with-monks-and-the-sama-jatakaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877417/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Vatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
Vatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038038/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792823/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Durga Being Worshipped by Two Devotees
Durga Being Worshipped by Two Devotees
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037938/durga-being-worshipped-two-devoteesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199907/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Aspara dancers at Angkor Wat
Aspara dancers at Angkor Wat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/55518/premium-photo-image-dancer-apsara-actressView license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793053/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Aspara Dancer at Angkor Wat
Aspara Dancer at Angkor Wat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/55576/premium-photo-image-actress-ancient-civilization-angkorView license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877228/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Vishnu in a Pavilion (recto); Text (verso)
Vishnu in a Pavilion (recto); Text (verso)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018119/vishnu-pavilion-recto-text-versoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Reunion of Vessantara and Maddi with Their Children and Parents, Scene from the Vessantaraataka
Reunion of Vessantara and Maddi with Their Children and Parents, Scene from the Vessantaraataka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932154/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Jujak Asks Vessantara for His Children as Slaves, Scene from a Vessantara Jataka
Jujak Asks Vessantara for His Children as Slaves, Scene from a Vessantara Jataka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932163/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template
Ancient art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721900/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Cambodian traditional dancers
Cambodian traditional dancers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/55511/premium-photo-image-woman-traveling-asia-ancient-civilization-angkorView license
Chinese culture poster template and design
Chinese culture poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704272/chinese-culture-poster-template-and-designView license
Aspara Dancer at Angkor Wat. Sepia toned.
Aspara Dancer at Angkor Wat. Sepia toned.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/55531/premium-photo-image-actress-ancient-civilization-angkorView license
Mermaid warrior fantasy remix, editable design
Mermaid warrior fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664710/mermaid-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Traditional aspara dancers, Siem Reap, Cambodia.
Traditional aspara dancers, Siem Reap, Cambodia.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/55568/premium-photo-image-actress-ancient-civilization-angkorView license
Medieval queen bride fantasy remix, editable design
Medieval queen bride fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663517/medieval-queen-bride-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Bhairava Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Bhairava Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932235/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Fallen valkyrie queen spooky halloween remix, editable design
Fallen valkyrie queen spooky halloween remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663720/fallen-valkyrie-queen-spooky-halloween-remix-editable-designView license
Disguised Ghatotkacha (?) in Vatsala's House, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
Disguised Ghatotkacha (?) in Vatsala's House, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038029/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic woman line art background
Aesthetic woman line art background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView license
Gujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Gujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037941/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Valkyrie queen fantasy remix, editable design
Valkyrie queen fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663678/valkyrie-queen-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
A Jain Monk Preaching
A Jain Monk Preaching
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932182/jain-monk-preachingFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Marriage of Krishna and Rukmini
Marriage of Krishna and Rukmini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923475/marriage-krishna-and-rukminiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Enshrined Manjushri with Monks and Deities, Cover of a Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom)
Enshrined Manjushri with Monks and Deities, Cover of a Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018092/image-background-person-booksFree Image from public domain license
Dark mage fantasy remix, editable design
Dark mage fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663289/dark-mage-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Malkos Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Malkos Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932155/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Traditional aspara dancers, Siem Reap, Cambodia.
Traditional aspara dancers, Siem Reap, Cambodia.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/55556/premium-photo-image-actress-ancient-civilization-angkorView license
Happiness poster template
Happiness poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13508418/happiness-poster-templateView license
Shiva Enthroned
Shiva Enthroned
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038027/shiva-enthronedFree Image from public domain license