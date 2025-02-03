Edit ImageCrop12SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domainbuddha paintings public domainbuddhapatchworkdeathfragment textilebuddha symbolpaintingBuddhist Priest's Mantle (Kesa)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 637 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3353 x 1779 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3353 x 1779 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776546/stitchedView licenseBuddhist Vestment (Kesa) with Clematis Flowers, Leaves, and Vineshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8249776/buddhist-vestment-kesa-with-clematis-flowers-leaves-and-vinesFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome word png, editable embroidery font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14945783/welcome-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView licensesilk blue and gold brocade patchwork, lined, gold backing, orange materialhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435312/silk-blue-and-gold-brocade-patchwork-lined-gold-backing-orange-materialFree Image from public domain licensePatchwork quilt magic fonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14813892/patchwork-quilt-magic-fontView licenseBhadra, The Sixth Luohanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8304581/bhadra-the-sixth-luohanFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817543/patchworkView licenseRakanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8200144/rakanFree Image from public domain licenseCheckered washi tape mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8568081/checkered-washi-tape-mockup-editable-designView licenseBuddhist priest robe of assembled panels of brocaded red silk, each outlined with gold foil paper, and embroidered in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435281/image-border-paper-deerFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819445/patchworkView licenseNishiki brocade, silk with silver threads, assembled in patchwork fashion for a priest's use. Original from the Minneapolis…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637614/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14866386/stitchedView licenseCape and Hoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801234/cape-and-hoodFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14837744/patchworkView licensemonk's stole: white on one side with chrysanthemum motif; gold and gray brocade on opposite side with flowers and rabbit…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7480937/photo-image-flowers-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14866034/patchworkView licenseIntaglio with head of Serapishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8380404/intaglio-with-head-serapisFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777311/stitchedView licenseIntaglio with head of Serapis (?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8380360/intaglio-with-head-serapisFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14866027/stitchedView licenseThe Sixteen Luohanshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8205462/the-sixteen-luohansFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836723/stitchedView licenseMoses with the Tables of the Law (1803) by Pieter Gaalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744175/moses-with-the-tables-the-law-1803-pieter-gaalFree Image from public domain licenseBed is callinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481532/bed-callingView licenseMoses showing the Tables of the Law with the Ten Commandments in Calligraphy (c. 1600) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13793462/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664608/book-cover-templateView licenseOld Testament Title Sheet (1700) by Gilliam van der Gouwen, Ottmar Elliger I, Dirk Janszoon van Santen, Pieter Mortier I and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13735455/image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14818109/stitchedView licenseBuddhist Priest's Ceremonial Robehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707438/buddhist-priests-ceremonial-robeFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816343/patchworkView licenseIdentifier: dragonimagedemon1887dubo (find matches)Title: The dragon, image, and demon; or, The three religions of China:…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975873/image-face-roses-personFree Image from public domain licenseFabric flag sign editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197012/fabric-flag-sign-editable-mockupView licensePortrait of Priest Sangwoldang Saebonghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933014/portrait-priest-sangwoldang-saebongFree Image from public domain licenseBe kind word png, editable embroidery font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14946222/kind-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView licenseBuddhist Vestment (Kesa)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8195706/buddhist-vestment-kesaFree Image from public domain licenseSecond hand word png, editable embroidery font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14946170/second-hand-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView licenseBuddhist Priest's Vestment made from a Chinese Robehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8195681/buddhist-priests-vestment-made-from-chinese-robeFree Image from public domain licenseComing soon word png, editable embroidery font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14946096/coming-soon-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView licensePadded robe of medium green silk with eight k'ossu medallions containng a crane surrounded by peonies, plum blossoms, lotus…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7474645/image-border-rose-cloudsFree Image from public domain license