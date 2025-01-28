Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagejunglejungle illustrationsragamalashivasnake charmertribaltribal artwind godAsavari Ragini, Fourth Wife of Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 862 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2240 x 3119 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAsavari Ragini, Fourth Wife of Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932777/image-face-frame-plantFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Navratri poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAsavari Ragini, Fourth Wife of Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923621/image-face-plant-handFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Amazon animal element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15144838/editable-amazon-animal-element-setView licenseTop fragment of a kudurru with a mushhushshu dragon and divine symbolshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8444257/top-fragment-kudurru-with-mushhushshu-dragon-and-divine-symbolsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Amazon animal element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15144306/editable-amazon-animal-element-setView licenseThe Maharishi (Great Sage) Agastyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801684/the-maharishi-great-sage-agastyaFree Image from public domain licenseColorful illustrated animal collection, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16796252/colorful-illustrated-animal-collection-editable-element-setView licenseShiva's Familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9318300/shivas-familyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage jungle animal background, wildlife border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834090/vintage-jungle-animal-background-wildlife-border-editable-designView licenseShiva as Lord of the Universe in Benares (Kashi Vishvanatha)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7956034/shiva-lord-the-universe-benares-kashi-vishvanathaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage jungle animal background, wildlife border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8833967/vintage-jungle-animal-background-wildlife-border-editable-designView licenseGod Shiva as a Deified Kinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946579/god-shiva-deified-kingFree Image from public domain licenseVintage jungle animal background, wildlife border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834062/vintage-jungle-animal-background-wildlife-border-editable-designView licenseShiva as a Kirat (tribal Bhil huntsman) with a huntswoman. Chromolithograph by R. Varma. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16266962/image-hindu-gods-cartoon-skyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage jungle animal background, wildlife border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8833988/vintage-jungle-animal-background-wildlife-border-editable-designView licenseShiva as a Kirat (tribal Bhil huntsman) with a huntswoman. Chromolithograph by R. Varma.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951050/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage wildlife pattern background, jungle animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831878/png-animal-bird-blank-spaceView licenseKrishna Flutinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723802/krishna-flutingFree Image from public domain licenseVintage wildlife pattern background, jungle animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831957/png-animal-bird-blank-spaceView licenseFunerary scarabhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8428919/funerary-scarabFree Image from public domain licenseTrust in the Lord quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687097/trust-the-lord-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseShiva with his symbols riding Nandi. Gouache drawing.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13958838/shiva-with-his-symbols-riding-nandi-gouache-drawingFree Image from public domain licenseExotic animal frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631068/exotic-animal-frame-background-editable-designView licenseA Wayside Refreshment Stallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924062/wayside-refreshment-stallFree Image from public domain licenseExotic animal frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626574/exotic-animal-frame-background-editable-designView licenseStatuette of Osirishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8430674/statuette-osirisFree Image from public domain licenseWild animals background, green leaves framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690687/wild-animals-background-green-leaves-frameView licenseScarab with Sobek and Wadjethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235496/scarab-with-sobek-and-wadjetFree Image from public domain licenseExotic animal frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631073/exotic-animal-frame-background-editable-designView licenseShri Shanmukha Subramania Swamihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901021/shri-shanmukha-subramania-swamiFree Image from public domain licenseExotic animal frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626571/exotic-animal-frame-background-editable-designView licenseAscetic Princess with Snakes in a Wilderness: Asavari Ragini, from a Ragamalahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723941/ascetic-princess-with-snakes-wilderness-asavari-ragini-from-ragamalaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage wildlife pattern background, jungle animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831315/png-animal-bird-blank-spaceView licenseMale Fertility Divinity, Possibly Shivahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706976/male-fertility-divinity-possibly-shivaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage wildlife pattern background, jungle animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808928/png-animal-bird-blank-spaceView licenseDagger (Katar)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8236245/dagger-katarFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668644/nature-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseColumn Capital in the form of a Bes-imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8380480/column-capital-the-form-bes-imageFree Image from public domain license