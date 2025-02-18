Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagecherry blossomasian treeflowers painting public domainarashiyamamoonflowersplanttreeSnow, Moon and Flowers: Cherry Blossoms at Arashiyama; Maples at Takao; Snow at Kiyomizudera by GenkiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 525 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 592 x 1354 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese sakura aesthetic desktop wallpaper, traditional flower border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9043088/png-aesthetic-asian-backgroundView licenseFigure on tan ground in floral kimono with red undergarment showing on sleeve and around legs; under a cherry blossom tree…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637009/image-art-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese sakura aesthetic background, traditional flower border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9043085/png-aesthetic-asian-blank-spaceView licenseScenes of the Four Seasons in Kyotohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8119375/scenes-the-four-seasons-kyotoFree Image from public domain licenseFantasy fiction cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791771/fantasy-fiction-cover-template-editable-designView licenseChinese Beauty Beside a Plum Tree, leaf from the album “A Contest of Beauties from the Near and Distant Past” (Chūko…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086640/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Sakura aesthetic background, traditional flower border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9043083/png-aesthetic-asian-backgroundView licenseJapanese woman (18th century) vintage painting by Komai Ki.. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642711/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Sakura aesthetic background, traditional flower border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9032768/png-aesthetic-asian-backgroundView licenseJapanese woman (18th century) vintage painting by Komai Ki.. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7674488/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Sakura aesthetic background, traditional flower border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9033594/png-aesthetic-asian-backgroundView licenseSeasonal Plants: Cherry Blossoms and Spring Grasses, Autumn Grasses under the Moon, and Nandina in the Snowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883745/photo-image-flowers-plants-moonFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCentral image of 5 men in a boat and cliffs starting IRC; brown band at top & bottom of image; surrounded by blue and brown…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637709/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese sakura aesthetic desktop wallpaper, traditional flower border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040915/png-aesthetic-asian-backgroundView licenseAutumn in Takao by Kiyohara Yukinobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9710130/autumn-takao-kiyohara-yukinobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license5 people at cliff's edge watching thrown objects; Hill # R-30. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637425/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRise and shine quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630877/rise-and-shine-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseHill # R-30. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637426/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Sakura aesthetic background, traditional flower border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042962/png-aesthetic-asian-backgroundView licenseWaterfall and Maple Tree, attributed to Kano Seisen’inhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240917/waterfall-and-maple-treeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Sakura aesthetic background, traditional flower border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042769/png-aesthetic-asian-backgroundView licenseBamboo by Obaku Taihōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931178/bamboo-obaku-taihoFree Image from public domain licenseHappy new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117782/happy-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseYanji with Orchids and Yang Guifei with Peonieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240933/yanji-with-orchids-and-yang-guifei-with-peoniesFree Image from public domain licenseClose to nature quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630911/close-nature-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseLandscape with hill, trees, and moonrise, Komai Genkihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845650/landscape-with-hill-trees-and-moonriseFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese sakura aesthetic desktop wallpaper, traditional flower border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9041022/png-aesthetic-asian-backgroundView licenseMoon, Pine and Maple by Katsushika Hokusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950522/moon-pine-and-maple-katsushika-hokusaiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese sakura aesthetic background, traditional flower border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9036253/png-aesthetic-asian-blank-spaceView licenseMount Fuji by Nakahara Nantenbōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932137/mount-fuji-nakahara-nantenboFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese sakura aesthetic desktop wallpaper, traditional flower border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042772/png-aesthetic-asian-backgroundView licenseyoung woman in casual, elegant pose wearing colorful, richly patterned kimono; kimono has several crests with swirling…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651748/image-moon-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13717768/chinese-new-year-facebook-post-templateView licenseGnarly tree in moonlight; tree is full of plum blossoms; blue/green rocks at LR with some bamboo leaves; full moon peeking…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636917/image-flower-plant-moonFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese sakura aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, traditional flower border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042776/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-asianView licenseLandscape: Ode to the Red Cliff by Nakabayashi Chikkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932500/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCherry blossom season Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460690/cherry-blossom-season-instagram-post-templateView licenseSnow, Moon, and Cherry Blossoms (Yoshiwara in Three Seasons)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491531/snow-moon-and-cherry-blossoms-yoshiwara-three-seasonsFree Image from public domain license