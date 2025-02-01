Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagewood framepersianpersian rugrescue paintingsislamic artfrescomuslim artall public domainTurkoman PrisonerOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 914 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3882 x 5094 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMuslim poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273143/muslim-poster-templateView licenseTurkoman Prisonerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9309232/turkoman-prisonerFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540471/eid-al-fitr-facebook-story-templateView licenseClorinda Rescuing Sofronia and Olindo by Mattia Pretihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264482/clorinda-rescuing-sofronia-and-olindo-mattia-pretiFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273132/eid-al-fitr-poster-templateView licenseThe Mi'raj (Night Journey of the Prophet) with the Ka'ba in Mecca Below, Page from an Unidentified Manuscripthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931748/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540470/eid-al-fitr-instagram-post-templateView licenseKhusraw Celebrating after Killing the Dragon, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizamihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932473/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540472/eid-al-fitr-blog-banner-templateView licenseFacing Pages from a Manuscript of the Qur'an (5:15; 5:16)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037950/image-paper-frames-personFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273300/muslim-quote-poster-templateView licenseGiv fights Lahhak and Farshidvard, Page from a Manuscript of the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdawsihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923082/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRamadan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273191/ramadan-poster-templateView licenseAncient engraved metal drumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11796552/drumFree Image from public domain licenseIftar party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517603/iftar-party-poster-templateView licenseGaming Piecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9303498/gaming-pieceFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic new year Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748181/islamic-new-year-facebook-post-templateView licenseDishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801685/dishFree Image from public domain licenseGothic vampire tutorial poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475066/gothic-vampire-tutorial-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseRustam Shoots Isfandiyar in the Eye, Page from a Manuscript of the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdawsihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932749/image-paper-heart-bordersFree Image from public domain licenseLife after death poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475067/life-after-death-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseThe Night Attack of Bahram Chubina on the Army of Khusraw Parvis, Page from a Manuscript of the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931621/image-heart-borders-personFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim prayers Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536611/muslim-prayers-instagram-post-templateView licenseDagger (Kard) with Sheathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8081777/dagger-kard-with-sheathFree Image from public domain licenseOnline Eid celebration Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486282/online-eid-celebration-facebook-story-templateView licenseStanding Figurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018035/standing-figureFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim prayers Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486284/muslim-prayers-facebook-story-templateView licenseGaming Piece, probably a diehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9303503/gaming-piece-probably-dieFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475063/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseRustam Approaching the Tents of King Kubad, Page from a Manuscript of the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdawsihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931746/image-person-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseHave a blessed Eid, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002351/have-blessed-eid-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseRustam Rescues Bizhan from the Pit, Page from a Manuscript of the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdawsihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923741/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHave a blessed Eid Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407259/have-blessed-eid-facebook-post-templateView licensePiruz Advises Nushzad not to Rebel against Anushirvan, Page from a Manuscript of the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdawsihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931618/image-heart-borders-personFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517480/eid-al-fitr-instagram-post-templateView licensePrince Picnicking with Female Attendantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932086/prince-picnicking-with-female-attendantsFree Image from public domain licenseSnake venom poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475061/snake-venom-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseThe Battle between Bahram Chubina and Sava Shah, Page from a Manuscript of the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdawsihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932751/image-heart-borders-personFree Image from public domain licenseEid Mubarak poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460634/eid-mubarak-poster-templateView licenseGaming Piecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9303551/gaming-pieceFree Image from public domain license