Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain paper collagephoto studio vintageweddingfashion mencollageillustrationtapestries artpaper collageCollageOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 752 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2112 x 3369 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMan holding ring, wedding paper craft element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953533/man-holding-ring-wedding-paper-craft-element-editable-designView licenseOmnium pene Europae, Asiae, Aphricae atque Americae Gentium Habitus by Abraham de Bruynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038647/image-face-paper-cowFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding ring, wedding paper craft element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953278/man-holding-ring-wedding-paper-craft-element-editable-designView licenseArmorial Tapestryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922658/armorial-tapestryFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding ring, wedding paper craft element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11851320/man-holding-ring-wedding-paper-craft-element-editable-designView licenseAlbum Amicorum of a German Soldierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932940/album-amicorum-german-soldierFree Image from public domain licenseVintage couple png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8709114/vintage-couple-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCostumes de Différents Pays, 'Indienne de Quito' by L F Labrousse and Jacques Grasset de Saint Sauveurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038593/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman black background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView licenseCollagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932791/collageFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseThe Dead King Syphax Carried from the Battlefield by Giulio Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038401/image-background-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseFilm reel mockup, editable monotone designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206083/film-reel-mockup-editable-monotone-designView licenseOmnium pene Europae, Asiae, Aphricae atque Americae Gentium Habitus by Abraham de Bruynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038240/image-person-books-artFree Image from public domain licenseBest man poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11368975/best-man-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseDavid and Bathsheba (from the series, The Story of David)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038109/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with A weary pilgrim painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9802461/png-art-artwork-caneView licenseArmorial Tapestryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933044/armorial-tapestryFree Image from public domain licenseMen's vintage fashion off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072100/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-backgroundView licenseDubbele plaat met vijf mannen en vijf vrouwen gekleed volgens de Engelse mode, ca. 1580 (1872 - 1875) by anonymous, Abraham…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13746920/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseMen's vintage fashion collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072107/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-bicycleView licenseJohn Bull tegenover de Spaanse koning Ferdinand VII (1826) by Robert Isaac Cruikshank and John Fairburnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13769991/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMen's vintage fashion background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072121/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-backgroundView licenseWeergave van klederdracht in alle landen (1882) by Kobayashi Kiyochikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13774487/weergave-van-klederdracht-alle-landen-1882-kobayashi-kiyochikaFree Image from public domain licenseWedding celebration Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913127/wedding-celebration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChamba Rumal with Scenes of Gopis Adoring Krishnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037943/chamba-rumal-with-scenes-gopis-adoring-krishnaFree Image from public domain licenseMen's vintage fashion collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055674/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-beigeView licenseOmnium pene Europae, Asiae, Aphricae atque Americae Gentium Habitus by Abraham de Bruynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932331/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHabitus Variarum Orbis Gentium (Costume of the Various Peoples of the World) by Jean Jacques Boissardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038790/image-face-person-booksFree Image from public domain licenseRecycle clothing background, creative fashion collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8843069/recycle-clothing-background-creative-fashion-collage-editable-designView licenseChapter 42, the perfumed prince (1859) by Utagawa Kunisada I, Yokogawa Takejiro and Ebisuya Shôshichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13769554/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMen's vintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082129/mens-vintage-fashion-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCollage van uitgeknipte prenten (c. 1870) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13773564/collage-van-uitgeknipte-prenten-c-1870-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseTablet case mockup, product design with Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589394/image-accessory-adult-artView licenseHabitus Variarum Orbis Gentium (Costume of the Various Peoples of the World) by Jean Jacques Boissardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018097/image-face-person-booksFree Image from public domain licenseBest man Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369450/best-man-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAlbum Amicorum of a German Soldierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931741/album-amicorum-german-soldierFree Image from public domain licenseGold wedding rings, fireworks, celebration editable collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588319/gold-wedding-rings-fireworks-celebration-editable-collageView licenseA Bearded Man Leaning on a Staffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932841/bearded-man-leaning-staffFree Image from public domain license