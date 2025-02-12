Edit ImageCrop56SaveSaveEdit Imageclaude monetmonetparisclaude monet water lilieswater lilies monetwater liliesclaude monet nympheasmonet liliesNympheas by Claude MonetOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 758 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7214 x 4554 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 7214 x 4554 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLife quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20304917/life-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseWater Lilies (1916–1919) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680267/free-illustration-image-monet-painting-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseAromatherapy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269932/aromatherapy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseClaude Monet's Water Lilieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883583/claude-monets-water-liliesFree Image from public domain licensePeace within poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731917/peace-within-poster-templateView licenseWater Lily Pond by Claude Monethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8961668/water-lily-pond-claude-monetFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043040/picnic-the-park-poster-templateView licenseWater Lilies wall art, Claude Monet (1915–1926) by . Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/930544/water-lilies-claude-monetFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043002/picnic-the-park-facebook-story-templateView licenseBridge over a Pond of Water Lilies by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The ME. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680233/free-illustration-image-monet-painting-claudeFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043097/picnic-the-park-blog-banner-templateView licenseWater Lilies (1919) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680947/free-illustration-image-monet-art-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787423/monet-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseNympheas (1897–1898) vintage illustration wall art print and poster design remix from original painting by Claude Monet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2271319/premium-illustration-image-claude-monet-lotus-flower-paintingsView licensePicnic in the park Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685217/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-templateView licenseNympheas (1897–1898) vintage illustration, remix from original painting by Claude Monet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2270411/premium-illustration-image-monet-claude-paintingsView licenseGo with the flow poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446560/with-the-flow-poster-templateView licenseNympheas (1897–1898) vintage vector, from original painting by Claude Monet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2271354/premium-illustration-vector-monet-impressionism-ancientView licenseSink or swim Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721079/sink-swim-instagram-post-templateView licenseNympheas by Claude Monet. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15971951/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710834/monet-quoteView licenseNympheas (1897–1898) vintage illustration wall art print and poster design remix from original painting by Claude Monet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2271317/premium-illustration-image-monet-lotus-flowerView licenseThink art Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621745/think-art-instagram-post-templateView licenseNympheas (1897–1898) vintage vector, from original painting by Claude Monet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2271358/premium-illustration-vector-monet-claude-nature-oil-paintingView licenseArt class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964193/art-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNympheas (1897–1898) vintage illustration, remix from original painting by Claude Monet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2270412/premium-illustration-image-monet-water-lily-ancientView licenseWorld art day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685030/world-art-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseWater Lilies (1914) vintage vector, remix from original painting by Claude Monet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2271461/premium-illustration-vector-monet-impressionist-flowers-paintingsView licensePaint stroke png mockup element, Monet's Water Lilies transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254954/png-blue-claude-monet-customizableView licenseWater Lilies (1914) vintage illustration, remix from original painting by Claude Monet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2270268/premium-illustration-image-monet-claude-impressionismView licenseGo with the flow Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823898/with-the-flow-instagram-story-templateView licenseWater Lilies (1914) vintage illustration, remix from original painting by Claude Monet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2270267/premium-illustration-image-claude-monet-lotus-impressionismView licenseGo with the flow Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446541/with-the-flow-instagram-post-templateView licenseWater Lilies (1914) grayscale vintage vector, remix from original painting by Claude Monet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2271346/premium-illustration-vector-claude-monet-ancientView licenseArt workshop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12604844/art-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWater Lilies (1914)vintage vector, remix from original painting by Claude Monet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2271467/premium-illustration-vector-monet-claude-lotusView licenseGo with the flow blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446528/with-the-flow-blog-banner-templateView licenseWater Lilies (1914) grayscale vintage illustration, remix from original painting by Claude Monet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2270269/premium-illustration-image-monet-famous-painter-ancientView licenseArt workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964207/art-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseClaude Monet - Water Lilieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666339/claude-monet-water-liliesFree Image from public domain license