Monkey in a Peach Tree, One-panel Folding Screen
Resort hotel Instagram post template, editable design and text
A Scholarly Outing
Japanese macaques onsen, floral traditional illustration, editable design
Japanese hanging scroll depicting a painting of a chrysanthemum behind a pink peony; two calligraphy stamps in red located…
Japanese macaques onsen background, vintage animal illustration, editable design
Crabs and Reeds
Japanese macaques onsen background, vintage animal illustration, editable design
Fish Carps in a Lotus Pond
Japanese macaques onsen desktop wallpaper, vintage animal illustration, editable design
Japanese hanging scroll depicting a painted image of a blue morning glory plant on left half of painting and a pink begonia…
Japanese macaques onsen desktop wallpaper, vintage animal illustration, editable design
Ancient Ritual Bronzes
Black botanical cloth mockup, William Morris' famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Flowers and Birds by Zhou Zhimian
Canvas Effect
Butterflies, Flowers, and Rocks
Editable cushion pillow mockup
Water Buffaloes in a Mountain Valley
Garden center poster template, editable text & design
Spirit of a Noble Woman (Probably Princess Pari) and Attendant
Vegan product Facebook post template, editable social media ad
red silk panel with dark gray fringe at bottom; brightly embroidered with images of flying cranes facing each other in grid…
Tropical peacock pattern background, blue aesthetic, editable design
Flowers and Insects
Fabric face mask editable mockup
Butterflies, Flowers and Rocks
Vegan product Instagram story, editable social media design
Peonies and Birds by Okamoto Shuki
Fabric Effect
Pair of Pheasants and Blossoming Plum Tree
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
Avalokiteshvara (Guanyin), the Bodhisattva of Compassion
Coralis swimwear logo template, editable design template, editable design
eight panels of colorful birds perched on branches or rocks, or flying; vivid blue and green rocks in background;…
Fabric face mask mockup element, transparent background
Portrait of a Meritorious Subject
Korean tv Instagram post template, editable text
The Banquet of Guo Ziyi
Editable shawl scarf mockup
Celestial Buddhas and Deities of the Eastern and Southern Dipper Constellations
