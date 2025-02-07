rawpixel
Cover of a Shakta Manuscript with Uma-Maheshvara
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Shiva enthroned with his family, Parvati and Ganesha, attended by Nandi, a lion and two attendants. Chromolithograph, 1885.
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
Shiva, Parvati and Ganesha enthroned on Mount Kailas with Nandi the bull. Chromolithograph by R. Varma. Original public…
Ganesh Chaturthi, editable design element set
Shiva, Parvati and Ganesha enthroned on Mount Kailas with Nandi the bull. Chromolithograph by R. Varma.
Hinduism blog banner template, editable text
Shiva mounted on Nandi surrounded by attendants helping Parvati to mount. Chromolithograph, 1875. Original public domain…
Ganesh Chaturthi, editable design element set
Shiva mounted on Nandi surrounded by attendants helping Parvati to mount. Chromolithograph, 1875.
Good fortune blog banner template, editable text
Shiva with the Ganges flowing from his head and Parvati seated on a tiger skin with Ganesha, Skanda and Nandi bull…
Good fortune Instagram post template, editable text
Page 153: Shiva and Parvati seated with Nandi bull. Gouache drawing.
Hindu deities Instagram post template, editable text
Vishnu and Lakshmi on an elephant meeting Shiva, Parvati and Ganesha on a bull while Brahma watches in heaven.…
Dear God poster template
Shiva and Parvati sitting on their throne with Nandi the bull. Watercolour drawing.
Cultural festival indian culture poster template
Vishnu and Lakshmi on an elephant meeting Shiva, Parvati and Ganesha on a bull while Brahma watches in heaven.…
Indian holiday Instagram post template, editable text
Page 8: Shiva and Parvati riding on Nandi bull. Watercolour drawing.
Ganesh Chaturti Instagram post template, editable text
Shiva's Family
Saraswati puja poster template
Gangā and the river Ganges falling from heaven, while Shiva waits below to stem the fall with Nandi bull, Parvati and the…
Hinduism and Its Gods poster template
Ganga and the river Ganges falling from heaven, while Shiva waits below to stem the fall with Nandi bull, Parvati and the…
Singhs traveling get to know india poster template
Shiva and Parvati mounted on Nandi bull in a procession led by Brahma and Hanuman and attendants. Gouache drawing.
Goddess Saraswati poster template
Shri Shankara Shiva (1890–20), vintage Hindu God illustration. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally…
Lakshmi puja blog banner template
Shiva waiting for the arrival of his bride Parvati. Chromolithograph. Original public domain image from Wellcome Collection.…
Lakshi Puja Facebook cover template
Shiva waiting for the arrival of his bride Parvati. Chromolithograph.
Goddess Saraswati Puja poster template
A goddess probably Parvati as Durga riding on a lion presenting an infant Ganesha to a woman. Chromolithograph.
Hindu gods Facebook story template
Shiva Nataraja dancing on the demon Apasmāra, with Nandi bull (left) and Parvati (right). Gouache.
