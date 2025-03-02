Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagesuzuki kiitsujapan snowtree printsilksilk treejapanese woodblockjapanese suzukimoonSnow on Cypress with Full Moon by Suzuki KiitsuOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 502 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2447 x 5850 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663037/bird-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCamellias in Snow by Nakamura Hōchūhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931733/camellias-snow-nakamura-hochuFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIsle of the Immortals by Suzuki Kiitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923546/isle-the-immortals-suzuki-kiitsuFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267443/japan-poster-templateView licensebrown bird flying over sandy beach and calm water; cluster of grasses LLhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423869/brown-bird-flying-over-sandy-beach-and-calm-water-cluster-grassesFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView licensesimplified prancing deer with bowed had in front of red-headed crane; small bat flying above; text in LRChttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423956/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseAsian adventure Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704774/asian-adventure-instagram-post-templateView licensetwo small huts with thatched roofs close together on small peninsula R of centerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423915/image-art-japanese-hutsFree Image from public domain licenseJapan Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670778/japan-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseRed hollyhock at center, with several buds at top; white lily with two buds and one full blossom lower portion of scroll in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636999/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapan Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267479/japan-instagram-story-templateView licensedark gray mountains with silhouetted pine trees near top; shadowy portion of larger mountain cut off at Rhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423894/image-animal-trees-fishFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Japan Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000410/discover-japan-instagram-post-templateView licensePoppies by Suzuki Kiitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086696/poppies-suzuki-kiitsuFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768928/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView licenseGourds on Vine by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323330/gourds-vine-shibata-zeshinFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001501/gratitude-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseDeerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8086195/deerFree Image from public domain licenseMount Fuji Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573219/mount-fuji-instagram-post-templateView licenseIrises and Mothhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8032477/irises-and-mothFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972843/japan-culture-expo-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseJapanese hollyhock flowers (19th century) vintage painting by Suzuki Kiitsu. Original public domain image from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642552/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670480/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseKannon figure seated on lotus on rock, wave-like motif underneath; in the background is a large gold-bordered halo and cloud…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436871/image-background-cloud-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972845/japan-culture-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBird walking in water in front of dark blue flowers with rich green foliage; reeds extending toward top of image. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636942/image-flowers-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView licenseTall mountain peak in background center (Mt. Fuji), in almost white color; lower mountains and rocks in middle ground with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636928/image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9743103/japan-culture-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licensetwo small birds perched on a sloping bank tinged with green; large, rolling waves crashing into rocks at shore; formation of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423729/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787426/gratitude-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenselarge moon behind waves at bottom; some splatters of white paint near waves to show spray; at top, sky-blue color around…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423989/image-sky-moon-artFree Image from public domain licenseAsian adventure poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13165807/asian-adventure-poster-templateView licensePair of Pheasants and Blossoming Plum Treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932094/pair-pheasants-and-blossoming-plum-treeFree Image from public domain licenseFantasy fiction cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791771/fantasy-fiction-cover-template-editable-designView licenseyoung woman in casual, elegant pose wearing colorful, richly patterned kimono; kimono has several crests with swirling…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651748/image-moon-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Japan Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531830/discover-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseOrchid by Ike Taigahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924160/orchid-ike-taigaFree Image from public domain license