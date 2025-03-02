rawpixel
Portrait of a Woman Holding a Pencil and a Drawing Book by Robert Jacques Lefèvre
Portrait of a Lady in Turkish Fancy Dress by Jean Baptiste Greuze
Portrait of a Young Woman by Jacob Adriaensz Backer
Portrait of a Man by Ferdinand Bol
Landscape with an Aqueduct by Nicolas Antoine Taunay
Portrait of Princess Brancaccio-Massimo, nee Mary Elizabeth Hickson-Field by Louis Edouard Dubufe
Willem Kettingh (d 1670). Chief Treasurer and Bailiff of the Prince of Orange (c. 1755) by Mattheus Verheyden and anonymous
Saint Augustine by Philippe de Champaigne
Portrait of a Lady by Louis Léopold Boilly
Portrait of Louis XIII, King of France as a Boy by Frans Pourbus II
Henri IV Conferring the Regency upon Marie de' Medici (after Rubens) by Eugène Delacroix
The Bellelli Sisters (Giovanna and Giuliana Bellelli) by Edgar Degas
Holy Family by Fra Bartolomeo
Portrait of Eleonora Chigi, Princess of Teano by Jacques Sablet
The Story Book by William Adolphe Bouguereau
Portrait of Mrs. Smith Barwell, née Unwin by Thomas James Northcote
Portrait of a Mother and Daughter by Henri Pierre Danloux
Profile of a Young Woman's Head by Louis Leopold Boilly
Portrait of Madame de Genlis by Adelaide Labille Guiard
Odalisque by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres
Painting and Music (Portrait of the Artist's Son) by Martin Drölling
