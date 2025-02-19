rawpixel
Yatsuhashi of the Naka-Manjiya, kamuro Wakaba and Yayoi by Utagawa Kunisada
Japan poster template
Hanamurasaki of the Tamaya, (kamuro:) Shirabe, Teriha, Flowers from the series Snow, Moon and Flowers in Yoshiwara (Seiro…
Vintage tea set poster template
Returning Sails of Akashi: Koimurasaki of theTamaya, kamuro Chidori and Momiji by Kikukawa Eizan
Art studio exhibition poster template
Courtesan and Two Kamuro by Komatsuya Hyakki
Ceramic arts poster template, editable text and design
Oiran in Summer Kimono by Chōbunsai Eishi
Art & culture tour poster template, editable text and design
The Courtesan on PaThe Courtesan Toji of the Ogiya with Her Attendants Satoji and Uraji, from the series "Models for…
Paintings & Portraits poster template, editable text and design
Courtesan, Shinohara and Kamuro of Tsuruya by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Tropical fruit fair poster template, editable text and design
A Spring Night (Yayoi no yube) by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Hanukkah poster template
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Kitsune ga Saki Otama (?) in the Play Miyakodori Yayoi no Watashi (?), Performed at the Kiri…
Happy passover, Hanukkah poster template
Courtesan and Kamuro Strolling at the Entrance Gate of the Yoshiwara Pleasure Quarters by Yashima Gakutei
Chag sameach poster template
The Story of Okoma of Shirokiya by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Artisan cafe poster template and design
Arashi Rikan II in a Samurai Role by Shōraku
Pottery masterclass poster template
Entertainers of the Tachibana, from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri…
Art studio poster template, editable text and design
Shume Urabe Suetake Meeting a Ghost with a Child by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Weekend sale poster template and design
The Dancer Hotoke Gozen by Yashima Gakutei
Art & flower poster template
Segawa Kikunojō III in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shun ei
Passover seder poster template
The Courtesan Michinoku of the Tsutaya House with her Kamuro Midare and Shinobu, from the series "Kikkaku Hokufu" by…
Japanese ceramics collection poster template, editable text and design
Woman Carrying a New Year Decoration by Utagawa Yoshikazu
Wallpaper poster template
The Actor Ichimura Uzaemon IX as a Monkey in the Play Mitsu Ningyo Yayoi no Hinagata, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in…
Floral fragrance poster template
Ema, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
Pottery and creativity poster template, editable text and design
Emerging from a Mosquito Net by Kitagawa Utamaro
