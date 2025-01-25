Edit ImageCrop15SaveSaveEdit Imagesri lankamughal paintinghanumanmughalpersian artpersiancoupleramayanaRama and Lakshmana Meet Sugriva at Matanga's Hermitage, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 826 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2438 x 3544 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2438 x 3544 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBeing a mother Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910862/being-mother-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRama Chastises the Dying Vali, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018027/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseProduct review Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11618195/product-review-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRama Kills Vali, Folio from the "Impey" Ramayana (Adventures of Rama). Original public domain image from Los Angeles County…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16275725/image-arrow-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseSale, kid & baby Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703190/sale-kid-baby-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRama Kills Vali, Folio from the "Impey" Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932607/image-arrow-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseReview editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650023/review-editable-poster-templateView licenseBattle at Lanka, Ramayana, by Sahib Din. Battle between the armies of Rama and the King of Lanka. Udaipur, 1649-1653. "Sahib…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666230/image-frame-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseUnlimited calls poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11757187/unlimited-calls-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUttara Rama Charitra, The Assembly of Ramahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081247/uttara-rama-charitra-the-assembly-ramaFree Image from public domain licenseWork life balance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10847527/work-life-balance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Demon Kumbhakarna Is Defeated by Rama and Lakshmana: Folio from a Dispersed Ramayana Series, India (Madhya Pradesh…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186015/image-arrows-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseReview Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650022/review-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licensegolden city at top center; rocky landscape in foreground with several trees; battle scene with two human figures at right…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653073/image-vintage-art-treesFree Image from public domain licenseReview blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650024/review-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Combat of Rama and Ravanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8129521/the-combat-rama-and-ravanaFree Image from public domain licenseCall your family post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217950/call-your-family-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseVishnu in his incarnation as Ramachandra (blue figure) in battle with Ravana, the demon king of Lanka together with his…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13964399/image-frame-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseUnlimited calls Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11280576/unlimited-calls-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRumal with Scenes from the Ramayana, India (Jammu and Kashmir)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613935/rumal-with-scenes-from-the-ramayana-india-jammu-and-kashmirFree Image from public domain licenseUnlimited calls Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11757186/unlimited-callsView licenseDouble picture: Queen Shrimati Pramila Rani holding court for a horse sacrifice ; a battle between Arjuna and his demon army…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14002409/image-background-dog-paperFree Image from public domain licenseUnlimited calls blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11757188/unlimited-calls-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBattle between Manuchihr and Tur, from a Shah-nama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi (Persian, c. 934–1020)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9668406/image-book-patterns-personFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness networking poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11725364/business-networking-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRama's Court, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923470/image-face-hands-personFree Image from public domain licenseMyths & stories poster template poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039667/myths-stories-poster-template-poster-templateView licenseGhatotkacha and three demons in his company chase Bhagadatta, from Bhishma-parva (volume six) of a Razm-nama (Book of Wars)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721271/image-book-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic farm poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738621/organic-farm-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThis large-scale painting depicts the Battle of Mazandaran, an event in the Persian romance of the mythical adventures and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666509/image-face-paper-bookFree Image from public domain licenseSave nature poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738700/save-nature-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRavana’s sister Shurpanakha complains that Lakshmana cut off her nose and ears, from Chapter 30 of the Aranya Kanda (Book of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723718/image-hands-leaf-faceFree Image from public domain licenseIndia Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486814/india-instagram-post-templateView licenseSugriva challenges his brother Vali, King of the Forest Dwellers, to a duel, folio 10 from the Kishkindha Kanda (Book of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9692321/image-arrow-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12823308/indian-art-culture-poster-templateView licenseRama Releases the Demon Spies Shuka and Sarana: Folio from the Siege of Lanka series, attributed to Manakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183707/image-mughal-art-king-himalayasFree Image from public domain licenseIndia Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486784/india-instagram-post-templateView licenseJatayu hinders Ravana’s chariot, trying to prevent the abduction of Sita (recto), from a Kalighat albumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9715675/image-hands-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseRetro Filter Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691326/retro-effectView licenseThe Awakening of Kumbhakarna in the Golden City of Lanka", Folio from a Ramayanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613104/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license