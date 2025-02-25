Edit ImageCrop34SaveSaveEdit Imageportraitirishabstractgeorge bellowsnative americanrobert henriethnic artworkchinese costumePepita by Robert HenriOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1000 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4732 x 5680 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4732 x 5680 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCostume shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12076447/costume-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Mrs. William Preston Harrison by Robert Henrihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932417/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWinter art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764343/winter-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Little Fourteen-Year-Old Dancerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7820429/the-little-fourteen-year-old-dancerFree Image from public domain licenseWinter art exhibition Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200746/winter-art-exhibition-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licensePhillis Wheatleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8124149/phillis-wheatleyFree Image from public domain licenseWinter art exhibition Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200741/winter-art-exhibition-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseNieuport 28C.1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847579/nieuport-28c1Free Image from public domain licenseSeason's greetings Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200745/seasons-greetings-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseArmchair (part of a set)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8144906/armchair-part-setFree Image from public domain licenseSeason's greetings Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200739/seasons-greetings-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseArmchair (part of a set)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8144925/armchair-part-setFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's Victorian women background, floral border, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688655/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseArmchair (part of a set)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8144881/armchair-part-setFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's Victorian women background, floral border, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8480068/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseSettee (canapé) (part of a set)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8144922/settee-canape-part-setFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Victorian women background, floral border, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630861/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseSeason's greetings blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200748/seasons-greetings-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseWinter art exhibition blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200749/winter-art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseWild & free poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446512/wild-free-poster-templateView licenseInspirational quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13841540/inspirational-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseNative American day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641156/native-american-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseWinter festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11589934/winter-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWinter parade poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11589894/winter-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIndigenous peoples' day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641173/indigenous-peoples-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseCraft beer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14482600/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631905/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseWinter sale Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200743/winter-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license