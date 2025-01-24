Edit ImageCrop14SaveSaveEdit Imageautumnasian blossomdrawingautumn tree illustrationflower paintingplantgarden paintingjapanese flowersPalace Garden in Autumn by Tachibana MorikuniOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1128 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1810 x 1701 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670167/vintage-gold-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePheasant on Plum Tree by Tachibana Morikunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932753/pheasant-plum-tree-tachibana-morikuniFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670025/vintage-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShrine Torii Gatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932766/shrine-torii-gateFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSnow Landscape by Tachibana Morikunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932867/snow-landscape-tachibana-morikuniFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEnjoying the Garden after a Snowfall by Tachibana Morikunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9312611/enjoying-the-garden-after-snowfall-tachibana-morikuniFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView licenseTemple Gatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932876/temple-gateFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred Japanese garden backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165660/editable-blurred-japanese-garden-backdropView licenseBrush Box and Maple Branch with Poemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932871/brush-box-and-maple-branch-with-poemFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670145/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAutumn Flowers and Grasses by Miyazaki Yūzenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931924/autumn-flowers-and-grasses-miyazaki-yuzenFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Autumn flowers ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670161/japanese-autumn-flowers-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseScene in a Brothel from A Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Green Houses Compared by Kitao Shigemasa and Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931612/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Autumn flowers ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670151/japanese-autumn-flowers-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTemple Gardens, Nippori by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932088/temple-gardens-nippori-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670216/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBaku; Boars by Tachibana Morikunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9312625/baku-boars-tachibana-morikuniFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443376/japanese-garden-facebook-story-templateView licenseMountain Landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932764/mountain-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWaka no Ura by Tachibana Morikunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9312547/waka-ura-tachibana-morikuniFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fragrance poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670762/spring-fragrance-poster-template-editable-designView licenseSparrows by Miyazaki Yūzenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932402/sparrows-miyazaki-yuzenFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050575/spring-festival-blog-banner-templateView licenseBlooming Cherries in the Capital by Tachibana Morikunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9312659/blooming-cherries-the-capital-tachibana-morikuniFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseReeds in Snow by Tachibana Morikunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9312614/reeds-snow-tachibana-morikuniFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775452/png-android-wallpaper-art-asianView licenseFisherman's Hut by the Shore by After Ogata Kōrinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932874/fishermans-hut-the-shore-after-ogata-korinFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775589/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseBamboo Leaves at Various Stages of Growth by After Kō Fuyōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932873/image-background-paper-plantFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSanno Festival (Sanno matsuri), from vol. 1 of the illustrated book "Fine Views of the Eastern Capital at a Glance (Toto…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955768/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fragrance Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18819239/spring-fragrance-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSuisai amid Waves by Tachibana Morikunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9312631/suisai-amid-waves-tachibana-morikuniFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670477/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe First Calligraphy of the New Year (Kissho hajime), from the illustrated book "Colors of the Triple Dawn (Saishiki mitsu…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953950/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license