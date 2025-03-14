rawpixel
Kalpasutra (Book of Sacred Precepts) Manuscript
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Kalpasutra (Book of Sacred Precepts) Manuscript
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Kalpasutra (Book of Sacred Precepts) Manuscript
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Kalpasutra (Book of Sacred Precepts) and Kalakacharyakatha (Story of the Teacher Kalaka) Manuscript
Vintage book lover background, editable purple grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Kalpasutra (Book of Sacred Precepts) Manuscript
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Kalpasutra (Book of Sacred Precepts) Manuscript
Vintage book lover background, editable purple grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Enthroned Jina Rishabhanatha (Adinatha) in Heaven (recto); Text (verso); Folio from a Kalpasutra (Book of Sacred Precepts)
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mahavira Gives Away His Belongings, Folio from a Kalpasutra (Book of Sacred Precepts)
Vintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Liberation of Jina Parshvanatha, Folio from a Kalpasutra (Book of Sacred Precepts) Manuscript
Watercolor animal, editable design element set
Kalpasutra (Book of Sacred Precepts) Manuscript
Watercolor animal, editable design element set
Lustration of Jina Neminatha, Folio from a Kalpasutra (Book of Sacred Precepts) Manuscript
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Harinegameshin Takes the Embryo of Jina Mahavira from Devananda and Brings it to Queen Trishala, Folio from a Kalpasutra…
Sci-fi book cover template
Three Monks Fording a River (recto) and Two Raginis (verso), Folio from the "Devasano Pado" Kalpasutra (Book of Sacred…
Editable paper texture collage background
King Siddhartha, the Father of Mahavira, Summons the Dream Interpreters, Folio from a Kalpasutra (Book of Sacred Precepts)
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Neminatha Renounces the World, Folio from a Kalpasutra (Book of Sacred Precepts)
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
Eleven Folios and Two Covers from Various Jain Manuscripts
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Independent Heroine (Svadhinabhartrika), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Displeased Heroine (Kalahantarita), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Buddha Shakyamuni with Monks and the Sama Jataka
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Ten Classes of Jain Cosmological Deities Identified by Their Crown Ornaments, Folio from a Laghu-Samgrahanisutra ('Short'…
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Harinegameshin Brings the Embryo of Jina Mahavira to Queen Trishala, Folio from a Kalpasutra (Book of Sacred Precepts)
