Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagevirginoil paintingquentinadorationvintage illustration public domainportrait of womanvintagepanelVirgin in Adoration by Massys QuentinOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 862 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2337 x 3252 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWomen in business Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177957/women-business-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVirgin and Child with Two Angels by Master of the Saint Ursula Legendhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932638/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseMadonna and Child by Jacopo Bellinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923474/madonna-and-child-jacopo-belliniFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView licenseThe Assumption of the Virgin with Saints Anne and Nicholas of Myra by Giovanni Battista Lenardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932016/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseVirgin Adoring the Christ Child with St. John the Baptist and Two Angels by Tommasohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932689/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChristianity course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVirgin and Child Enthroned by Girolamo da Santacrocehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963371/virgin-and-child-enthroned-girolamo-santacroceFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's postage stamp element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082199/png-aesthetic-aestheticism-artView licenseHoly Family with the Infant St. John by Correggiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932622/holy-family-with-the-infant-st-john-correggioFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's frame, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080336/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned by Aelbrecht Boutshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932983/madonna-and-child-enthroned-aelbrecht-boutsFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseModello for an Altarpiece of 'The Crucifixion with the Virgin, Mary Magdalen, and Saint John' by Pietro Bardellinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932886/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Adoration of the Magi by Pieter Coecke van Aelsthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932722/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602848/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAssumption of the Virgin by Marcellus Koffermanshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9012568/assumption-the-virgin-marcellus-koffermansFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseChrist on the Cross with Saints Vincent Ferrer, John the Baptist, Mark and Antoninus by Master of the Fiesole Epiphanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923284/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable brush stroke, famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062431/editable-brush-stroke-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Marriage of the Virgin by Jerome Martin Langloishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923673/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694627/worship-god-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Crucifixion by Adriaen Isenbrandthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038598/the-crucifixion-adriaen-isenbrandtFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694674/worship-god-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Assumption of the Virgin by Gaspare Dizianihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038459/the-assumption-the-virgin-gaspare-dizianiFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView licenseAnnunciation to the Virgin (1660 - 1680) by Bartolomé Esteban Murillohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13741805/annunciation-the-virgin-1660-1680-bartolome-esteban-murilloFree Image from public domain licenseHoly mass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Annunciation by Johann Koerbeckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962430/the-annunciation-johann-koerbeckeFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694599/worship-god-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVirgin of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) by Antonio de Torreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922452/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Circumcision of Christ by Jan Baegerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018015/the-circumcision-christ-jan-baegertFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730151/good-friday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Virgin of the Annunciation by Bartolo di Fredihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800682/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770176/sunday-service-blog-banner-templateView licenseVirgin and Child with Sts. Louis of Toulouse and Michael by Luca di Tommèhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801126/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license