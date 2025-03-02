rawpixel
Virgin in Adoration by Massys Quentin
virginoil paintingquentinadorationvintage illustration public domainportrait of womanvintagepanel
Women in business Instagram post template, editable text
Virgin and Child with Two Angels by Master of the Saint Ursula Legend
Sunday service poster template
Madonna and Child by Jacopo Bellini
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
The Assumption of the Virgin with Saints Anne and Nicholas of Myra by Giovanni Battista Lenardi
Sunday service Instagram post template
Virgin Adoring the Christ Child with St. John the Baptist and Two Angels by Tommaso
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
Virgin and Child Enthroned by Girolamo da Santacroce
Gustav Klimt's postage stamp element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Holy Family with the Infant St. John by Correggio
Gustav Klimt's frame, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Madonna and Child Enthroned by Aelbrecht Bouts
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
Modello for an Altarpiece of 'The Crucifixion with the Virgin, Mary Magdalen, and Saint John' by Pietro Bardellino
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
The Adoration of the Magi by Pieter Coecke van Aelst
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
Assumption of the Virgin by Marcellus Koffermans
Online auction Instagram post template, editable social media design
Christ on the Cross with Saints Vincent Ferrer, John the Baptist, Mark and Antoninus by Master of the Fiesole Epiphany
Editable brush stroke, famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixel
The Marriage of the Virgin by Jerome Martin Langlois
Worship god Instagram post template, editable text
The Crucifixion by Adriaen Isenbrandt
Worship god Instagram story template, editable text
The Assumption of the Virgin by Gaspare Diziani
Sunday service Instagram story template
Annunciation to the Virgin (1660 - 1680) by Bartolomé Esteban Murillo
Holy mass Instagram story template
The Annunciation by Johann Koerbecke
Worship god blog banner template, editable text
Virgin of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) by Antonio de Torres
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
The Circumcision of Christ by Jan Baegert
Good Friday Instagram post template, editable text
The Virgin of the Annunciation by Bartolo di Fredi
Sunday service blog banner template
Virgin and Child with Sts. Louis of Toulouse and Michael by Luca di Tommè
