Edit ImageCropNui11SaveSaveEdit Imageabraham jacobus wendelvintage flowerdahliaclematisvintage plantvan houttevintage flower illustration pngvintagePNG vintage clematis flower illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.MorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGLow Resolution 678 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3900 x 4600 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarBloom fest, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002535/bloom-fest-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseVintage clematis flower illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969651/image-rose-flower-plantView licenseBloom fest poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14723759/bloom-fest-poster-template-editable-designView licenseClematis Hyb. 1.Madame Van Houtte 2.Lady Bovill 3.Jackmani chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209439/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseBooks poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10120891/books-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseVintage clematis flower illustration, collage element psd. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969650/psd-white-background-flower-plantView licenseBooks Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589488/books-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseVintage pink clematis flower illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11961041/image-flower-plant-artView licenseLiterature Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9264821/literature-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licensePNG vintage pink clematis flower illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11961038/png-white-background-rose-flowerView licenseLibrary Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9264825/library-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseGlematis Hyb. Sieboldia chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our own 1879 edition…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209285/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseBook sale Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9264831/book-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseVintage rhododendron flower illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982343/image-white-background-rose-flowerView licenseLibrary Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9264824/library-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseVintage rhododendron flower illustration from 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona, isolated vector element.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16683598/vector-rose-flower-plantView licenseBooks blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10120892/books-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePNG vintage rhododendron flower illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982339/png-white-background-rose-flowerView licenseBooks social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10120890/books-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseVintage madame lemoine lilac illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11983313/image-white-background-rose-flowerView licenseBook sale Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9264829/book-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseVintage madame lemoine lilac illustration from 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona, isolated vector element.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16683589/vector-rose-flower-plantView licenseLiterature Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9264826/literature-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseWeifelia Hyb. Madame Lemoine chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our own 1879 edition…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209114/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseBookstore gift card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14358902/bookstore-gift-card-templateView licensePNG vintage madame lemoine lilac illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11983306/png-white-background-rose-flowerView licenseBook sale blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9264827/book-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseVintage rhododendron flower illustration from 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona, isolated vector element.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16683649/vector-rose-flower-plantView licenseLibrary open Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9794377/library-open-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePNG vintage rhododendron flower illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956393/png-white-background-rose-flowerView licenseLibrary blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9264819/library-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseMagnolia Thompsoniana chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our own 1879 edition plates…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209267/image-flower-plant-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseLibrary open poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10120868/library-open-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseRhododendron Hyb. Lady Emily Peel chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our own 1879…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206944/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseLiterature blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9264820/literature-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseVintage magnolia illustration from 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona, isolated vector element. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16683678/vector-flower-plant-treeView licenseLibrary open social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10120867/library-open-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseVintage meadowsweets flower illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11955972/image-white-background-flower-plantView licenseLibrary open blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10120869/library-open-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVintage coral honeysuckle illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11955404/image-white-background-flower-plantView license