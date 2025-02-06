RemixBaifernSaveSaveRemixlighticonillustrationbluecollage elementlight bulbpurpleyellowLight bulb slide iconMoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLight bulb slide icon, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958095/light-bulb-slide-icon-editable-designView licenseLight bulb slide iconhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670919/light-bulb-slide-iconView licenseCreative word, 3D book remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9244685/creative-word-book-remixView licenseLight bulb slide iconhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670920/light-bulb-slide-iconView licenseCreative png word, 3D book remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9244731/creative-png-word-book-remixView licenseLight bulb slide iconhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970538/light-bulb-slide-iconView licenseLight bulb slide icon, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662684/light-bulb-slide-icon-editable-designView licensePNG Light bulb slide icon, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520855/png-light-bulb-slide-icon-transparent-backgroundView licenseLight bulb slide icon, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662681/light-bulb-slide-icon-editable-designView licenseOn light bulb 3D iconhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970722/light-bulb-iconView licenseBig idea word, editable light bulb collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9681879/big-idea-word-editable-light-bulb-collage-remixView licensePNG On light bulb 3D icon, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520892/png-light-bulb-icon-transparent-backgroundView licenseLight bulb slide icon png, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958102/light-bulb-slide-icon-png-editable-designView licensePNG 3D light bulb slide icon, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970786/png-light-bulb-slide-icon-transparent-backgroundView license3D notebook, creative idea remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9244500/notebook-creative-idea-remixView licenseLight bulb slide iconhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671165/light-bulb-slide-iconView licenseOn light bulb 3D icon png, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520189/light-bulb-icon-png-editable-designView license3D light bulb slide iconhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970681/light-bulb-slide-iconView licenseCreative light bulb png bubble, collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123622/creative-light-bulb-png-bubble-collage-art-editable-designView licenseOff light bulb 3D iconhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970711/off-light-bulb-iconView license3D notebook png, creative idea remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9244722/notebook-png-creative-idea-remixView licenseLight bulb slide iconhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970621/light-bulb-slide-iconView licenseCreative word, 3D light bulb remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242834/creative-word-light-bulb-remixView licenseLight bulb slide iconhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671164/light-bulb-slide-iconView license3D notebook, creative idea remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9244680/notebook-creative-idea-remixView licensePNG Light bulb slide icon, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970705/png-light-bulb-slide-icon-transparent-backgroundView license3D light bulb, creative idea remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9223768/light-bulb-creative-idea-remixView licensePNG On light bulb icon, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520863/png-light-bulb-icon-transparent-backgroundView license3D light bulb slide icon, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969344/light-bulb-slide-icon-editable-designView licenseGreen light bulb slide iconhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970789/green-light-bulb-slide-iconView licenseOn light bulb 3D icon, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737075/light-bulb-icon-editable-designView licenseGreen light bulb slide iconhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670914/green-light-bulb-slide-iconView licenseIdea word png, 3D light bulb remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238985/idea-word-png-light-bulb-remixView licenseGreen light bulb slide iconhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970574/green-light-bulb-slide-iconView licenseIdea word, 3D light bulb remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9197121/idea-word-light-bulb-remixView licensePNG 3D light bulb slide icon, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970792/png-light-bulb-slide-icon-transparent-backgroundView licenseLight bulb slide icon, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756527/light-bulb-slide-icon-editable-designView licenseGreen light bulb slide iconhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670916/green-light-bulb-slide-iconView licenseIntellectual property png word, 3D light bulb remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239288/intellectual-property-png-word-light-bulb-remixView licensePNG Off light bulb 3D icon, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520885/png-off-light-bulb-icon-transparent-backgroundView license