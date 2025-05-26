Edit ImageCropAum4SaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundinstagram storyborderinstagram story white backgroundinstagram story backgroundiphone beige wallpaperfacebook story backgroundiphone wallpaperMemphis frame iPhone wallpaper backgroundMorePremium imageInfoJPEGLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilar50% off Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11851994/50percent-off-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVintage ornamental frame iPhone wallpaper backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950773/vintage-ornamental-frame-iphone-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseLadies night Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723037/ladies-night-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMemphis frame iPhone wallpaper backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970862/memphis-frame-iphone-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseNew collection Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11786057/new-collection-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVintage ornamental frame iPhone wallpaper backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11930958/vintage-ornamental-frame-iphone-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseOpening soon Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813977/opening-soon-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVintage ornamental frame iPhone wallpaper backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950765/vintage-ornamental-frame-iphone-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseMega sale Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814056/mega-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVintage ornamental frame iPhone wallpaper backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953295/vintage-ornamental-frame-iphone-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseComing soon Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814012/coming-soon-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVintage ornamental frame iPhone wallpaper backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953300/vintage-ornamental-frame-iphone-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseOpen house Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850731/open-house-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVintage ornamental frame iPhone wallpaper backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11930969/vintage-ornamental-frame-iphone-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseSummer sale Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814085/summer-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVintage ornamental frame iPhone wallpaper backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11814345/vintage-ornamental-frame-iphone-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseOpen house Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814080/open-house-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVintage ornamental frame iPhone wallpaper backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11814335/vintage-ornamental-frame-iphone-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseGiveaway Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11579527/giveaway-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBeige frame iPhone wallpaper psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10497819/beige-frame-iphone-wallpaper-psdView licenseHappy retirement Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814047/happy-retirement-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBlue ornamental frame iPhone wallpaper backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11821712/blue-ornamental-frame-iphone-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseBig sale Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814008/big-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePastel blue iPhone wallpaper, minimal abstract designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122527/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseSave the date Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814108/save-the-date-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePastel blue iPhone wallpaper, minimal abstract designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122520/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseAbout us Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683789/about-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePink frame iPhone wallpaper psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10498536/pink-frame-iphone-wallpaper-psdView licenseWe're on vacation Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814118/were-vacation-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBeige frame iPhone wallpaper psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10497733/beige-frame-iphone-wallpaper-psdView licenseFlower price list Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11716702/flower-price-list-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBeige frame iPhone wallpaper psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10496674/beige-frame-iphone-wallpaper-psdView licenseThank you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11786208/thank-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBlue ornamental frame iPhone wallpaper backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11821724/blue-ornamental-frame-iphone-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseSummer bloom Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559929/summer-bloom-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVintage botanical frame iPhone wallpaper backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11852733/vintage-botanical-frame-iphone-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseNow open Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814069/now-open-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVintage botanical frame iPhone wallpaper backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11852745/vintage-botanical-frame-iphone-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseSoft opening Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11579918/soft-opening-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePastel purple iPhone wallpaper, circle framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078507/pastel-purple-iphone-wallpaper-circle-frameView license