Edit ImageCroppimmymecuteSaveSaveEdit Imagevintage fruitaj wendel appleabraham jacobus wendelabraham jacobuspngleafplanttreePNG vintage apple illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.MorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGLow Resolution 640 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3726 x 4656 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarBloom fest poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14723759/bloom-fest-poster-template-editable-designView licenseVintage apple illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16720190/vintage-apple-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licensePear border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103552/pear-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseVintage apple illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11975523/image-plant-art-vintageView licensePear border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103549/pear-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseCellini (Apple) chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our own 1879 edition plates of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206751/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseApricot border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103518/apricot-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseVintage apple illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16720371/vintage-apple-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseApricot border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103517/apricot-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseVintage pears illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754111/vintage-pears-illustration-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licensePear border desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103551/pear-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseVintage apple illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959472/image-plant-art-vintageView licenseApple jam label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563393/apple-jam-label-template-editable-designView licenseVintage apple illustration from 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16683939/vector-plant-fruit-treeView licensePear border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761142/pear-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseVintage apple illustration from 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16683883/vector-plant-fruit-treeView licensePear border desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761146/pear-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licensePear (Peer Osband's Summer) chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our own 1879 edition…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209342/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBloom fest, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002535/bloom-fest-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseVintage apple illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959475/image-white-background-plant-artView licenseApricot border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11755831/apricot-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseVintage apple illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16705127/vintage-apple-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRose and orange border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11747424/rose-and-orange-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseVintage royal george peach illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16705128/vector-plant-fruit-treeView licensePear border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761144/pear-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseAppel Var. Beauty of Kent (Apple) chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our own 1879…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209156/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBlank space on green fruit background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711812/blank-space-green-fruit-background-editable-designView licenseVintage royal george peach illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11960684/image-plant-art-vintageView licenseFresh apples Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540457/fresh-apples-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage pears illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969648/image-plant-art-vintageView licenseHealthy & wellness iPhone wallpaper, editable lifestyle remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8308584/healthy-wellness-iphone-wallpaper-editable-lifestyle-remix-designView licenseReine Claude Violet (Plum) chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our own 1879 edition…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206915/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseColorful fruit frame, green desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711821/colorful-fruit-frame-green-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseVintage apple illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16720222/vintage-apple-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseApricot border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11755832/apricot-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licensePNG vintage pears illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969640/png-white-background-plant-artView licenseGuava juice label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14479592/guava-juice-label-template-editable-designView licensePNG vintage apple illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959473/png-white-background-plant-artView licenseApple cider vinegar label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14554394/apple-cider-vinegar-label-template-editable-designView licenseVintage plum illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11977282/image-plant-art-vintageView license