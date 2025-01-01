Edit ImageCropTang2SaveSaveEdit Imageminimalist iphone wallpaperiphone wallpaper plainwallpaper aestheticphone wallpaper plainiphone wallpaperwallpaper phone wallpaper desertbeige minimalist wallpaperbeige landscape wallpaperAesthetic desert iPhone wallpaper backgroundMorePremium imageInfoJPEGLow Resolution 686 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2286 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilar