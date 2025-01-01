Edit ImageCropAom W.1SaveSaveEdit Imagehydrangeaabraham jacobus wendelyarrowflower hydrangeabotanical hydrangeashrubyarrow botanical illustrationvintage florals hydrangeasVintage lilac illustration, collage element psd. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.MorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3334 x 5000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3334 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilar