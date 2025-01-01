Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imageappleflora vintageorange vintageorange branchvintage fruitvintage applespomegranate fruitgreen leaf treePNG vintage apple illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.MorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 5000 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilar