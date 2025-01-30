Edit ImageCropAew1SaveSaveEdit Imagechristmas wallpaperchristmas wallpaper iphonepalm tree framechristmas instagram storyinstagram storysnowflakechristmas phone screen wallpaperinstagram christmasFestive white Christmas iPhone wallpaper backgroundMorePremium imageInfoJPEGLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarCamping invitation Instagram story template, tropical editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8565923/camping-invitation-instagram-story-template-tropical-editable-designView licenseFestive white Christmas iPhone wallpaper backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978693/festive-white-christmas-iphone-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseChristmas greetings Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724853/christmas-greetings-facebook-story-template-editable-textView licenseGold Christmas lock screen with design spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2798603/premium-illustration-image-merry-christmas-instagram-android-wallpaperView licenseSeason's greetings Facebook story template, editable festive designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927529/seasons-greetings-facebook-story-template-editable-festive-designView licenseChristmas mobile wallpaper template psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2741724/premium-illustration-psd-christmas-christmas-story-iphone-wallpaperView licenseChristmas greeting Pinterest pin template, editable 3D winter designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7630183/christmas-greeting-pinterest-pin-template-editable-winter-designView licenseChristmas greeting Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12742702/christmas-greeting-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseMerry Christmas Pinterest pin template, editable 3D winter designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7629750/merry-christmas-pinterest-pin-template-editable-winter-designView licenseChristmas greeting card psd snowflakes decoratedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2739313/premium-illustration-psd-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseWhimsical sun Instagram story template, editable design, remixed from public domain artworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8399096/png-artwork-blank-space-coconut-treeView licenseChristmas mobile wallpaper template vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2741799/premium-illustration-vector-christmas-aesthetic-android-wallpaperView licenseChristmas & new year Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790555/christmas-new-year-instagram-story-templateView licenseMinimal gold Christmas tree lock screen with design spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2798507/premium-illustration-image-christmas-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseBe thankful Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790654/thankful-instagram-story-templateView licenseChristmas mobile wallpaper template psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2741726/premium-illustration-psd-christmas-background-for-instagram-winterView licenseChristmas product backdrop phone wallpaper, 3D emoji illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703827/christmas-product-backdrop-phone-wallpaper-emoji-illustrationView licenseChristmas greeting vector snowflakes decoratedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2739330/premium-illustration-vector-iphone-wallpaper-aesthetic-androidView licenseChristmas product backdrop phone wallpaper, 3D emoji illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703510/christmas-product-backdrop-phone-wallpaper-emoji-illustrationView licenseChristmas tree doodle iPhone wallpaper backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962591/christmas-tree-doodle-iphone-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseMerry Christmas Facebook story template, editable 3D winter designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7630075/merry-christmas-facebook-story-template-editable-winter-designView licenseMinimal gold Christmas tree lock screen with text spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2798375/premium-illustration-image-christmas-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseHoliday season donation Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790730/holiday-season-donation-instagram-story-templateView licenseHand drawn Christmas frame vector cute doodle illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2816704/premium-illustration-vector-android-wallpaper-art-artworkView licenseWild animals Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630344/wild-animals-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseHand drawn Christmas frame psd cute doodle illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2816627/premium-illustration-psd-android-wallpaper-art-artworkView licenseMerry Christmas Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927530/merry-christmas-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseRed Christmas lock screen with design spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2798339/premium-illustration-image-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseSummer holiday Instagram story template, editable design, remixed from artworks by George Barbierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8398467/png-allergy-artwork-beachView licenseHoliday season greetings psd snowflakes patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2739342/premium-illustration-psd-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseWinter Christmas tree iPhone wallpaper, editable paper textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927082/winter-christmas-tree-iphone-wallpaper-editable-paper-textured-backgroundView licenseHand drawn Christmas frame cute doodle illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2816861/free-illustration-image-christmas-merry-traditionalView licenseCustomizable aesthetic grid photo collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454495/customizable-aesthetic-grid-photo-collageView licenseChristmas mobile wallpaper template psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2741804/premium-illustration-psd-christmas-aesthetic-android-wallpaperView licensePositive quote mobile wallpaper template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7485986/imageView licenseChristmas mobile wallpaper template psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2741805/premium-illustration-psd-christmas-card-treeView licenseWinter Christmas tree iPhone wallpaper, editable paper textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927100/winter-christmas-tree-iphone-wallpaper-editable-paper-textured-backgroundView licensePsd Christmas greeting festive backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2746497/premium-illustration-psd-merry-christmas-aesthetic-android-wallpaperView licensePalm tree pattern iPhone wallpaper, tropical plant illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243393/png-android-wallpaper-background-botanicalView licenseGlittery champagne phone wallpaper vector festive backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2819058/premium-illustration-vector-happy-new-year-luxury-frame-iphone-wallpaperView license