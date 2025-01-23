rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
PNG vintage apple illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en…
Save
Edit Image
vintage fruitabraham jacobus wendelleaves vintageaj wendel appleappel treevintage lemon treeabraham jacobuspng
Editable vintage lemon illustration design element set
Editable vintage lemon illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330666/editable-vintage-lemon-illustration-design-element-setView license
Vintage apple illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage apple illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16720222/vintage-apple-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView license
Editable vintage lemon illustration design element set
Editable vintage lemon illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330559/editable-vintage-lemon-illustration-design-element-setView license
Appel Var. Nelson's Glory (Apple) chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our own 1879…
Appel Var. Nelson's Glory (Apple) chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our own 1879…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209015/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Guava juice label template, editable design
Guava juice label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14479592/guava-juice-label-template-editable-designView license
Vintage apple illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.
Vintage apple illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980791/image-plant-art-vintageView license
Blank space on green fruit background, editable design
Blank space on green fruit background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711812/blank-space-green-fruit-background-editable-designView license
Vintage apples illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage apples illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16706678/vintage-apples-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView license
Colorful fruit frame, green desktop wallpaper, editable design
Colorful fruit frame, green desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711821/colorful-fruit-frame-green-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Vintage apples illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.
Vintage apples illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11975475/image-plant-art-vintageView license
Fresh lemon food
Fresh lemon food
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996599/fresh-lemon-foodView license
PNG vintage apples illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora…
PNG vintage apples illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11975463/png-white-background-plant-artView license
Fresh lemon food
Fresh lemon food
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996473/fresh-lemon-foodView license
Appel Var. Leyden Pippin chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our own 1879 edition…
Appel Var. Leyden Pippin chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our own 1879 edition…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209556/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Fruits craft element set, editable design
Fruits craft element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996307/fruits-craft-element-set-editable-designView license
Vintage apple illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.
Vintage apple illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11975785/image-plant-art-vintageView license
Fresh lemon food element, editable design set
Fresh lemon food element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996296/fresh-lemon-food-element-editable-design-setView license
Appel Var. Dr. Harvey (Apple) chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our own 1879…
Appel Var. Dr. Harvey (Apple) chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our own 1879…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209571/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Fresh lemon food element, editable design set
Fresh lemon food element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14995703/fresh-lemon-food-element-editable-design-setView license
Vintage apples illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.
Vintage apples illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976315/image-plant-art-vintageView license
Colorful neon fruits element set, editable design
Colorful neon fruits element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997638/colorful-neon-fruits-element-set-editable-designView license
Appel Var. Winter Prinses (Apple) chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our own 1879…
Appel Var. Winter Prinses (Apple) chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our own 1879…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208957/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Fresh lemon food
Fresh lemon food
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996320/fresh-lemon-foodView license
Vintage apples illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage apples illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16720238/vintage-apples-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fresh lemon food element, editable design set
Fresh lemon food element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996289/fresh-lemon-food-element-editable-design-setView license
Appel Var. Sturmer Pippin (Apple) chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our own 1879…
Appel Var. Sturmer Pippin (Apple) chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our own 1879…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208995/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Citrus scented poster template
Citrus scented poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13508447/citrus-scented-poster-templateView license
PNG vintage apples illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora…
PNG vintage apples illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976310/png-plant-art-vintageView license
Editable vintage lemon illustration design element set
Editable vintage lemon illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330527/editable-vintage-lemon-illustration-design-element-setView license
Vintage apples illustration from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona, vector element. Remixed by…
Vintage apples illustration from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona, vector element. Remixed by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16652286/vector-green-leaves-plant-fruitView license
Summer quote social media post template, editable aesthetic design
Summer quote social media post template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20200416/summer-quote-social-media-post-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Vintage apples illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage apples illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16720192/vintage-apples-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView license
Editable vintage lemon illustration design element set
Editable vintage lemon illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330516/editable-vintage-lemon-illustration-design-element-setView license
Vintage apple illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage apple illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16720186/vintage-apple-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fresh lemon food
Fresh lemon food
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996525/fresh-lemon-foodView license
Appel Var. Senkyrke (Zweden) chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our own 1879 edition…
Appel Var. Senkyrke (Zweden) chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our own 1879 edition…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209742/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Lemons growing on a tree
Lemons growing on a tree
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14906338/lemons-growing-treeView license
Vintage apple illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage apple illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16705127/vintage-apple-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView license
Editable vintage lemon illustration design element set
Editable vintage lemon illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330702/editable-vintage-lemon-illustration-design-element-setView license
PNG vintage apples illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora…
PNG vintage apples illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981502/png-white-background-plant-artView license