Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage fruitabraham jacobus wendelleaves vintageaj wendel appleappel treevintage lemon treeabraham jacobuspngPNG vintage apple illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.MorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGLow Resolution 640 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3728 x 4660 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable vintage lemon illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330666/editable-vintage-lemon-illustration-design-element-setView licenseVintage apple illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16720222/vintage-apple-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEditable vintage lemon illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330559/editable-vintage-lemon-illustration-design-element-setView licenseAppel Var. Nelson's Glory (Apple) chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our own 1879…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209015/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGuava juice label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14479592/guava-juice-label-template-editable-designView licenseVintage apple illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980791/image-plant-art-vintageView licenseBlank space on green fruit background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711812/blank-space-green-fruit-background-editable-designView licenseVintage apples illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16706678/vintage-apples-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseColorful fruit frame, green desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711821/colorful-fruit-frame-green-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseVintage apples illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11975475/image-plant-art-vintageView licenseFresh lemon foodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996599/fresh-lemon-foodView licensePNG vintage apples illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11975463/png-white-background-plant-artView licenseFresh lemon foodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996473/fresh-lemon-foodView licenseAppel Var. Leyden Pippin chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our own 1879 edition…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209556/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFruits craft element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996307/fruits-craft-element-set-editable-designView licenseVintage apple illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11975785/image-plant-art-vintageView licenseFresh lemon food element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996296/fresh-lemon-food-element-editable-design-setView licenseAppel Var. Dr. Harvey (Apple) chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our own 1879…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209571/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFresh lemon food element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14995703/fresh-lemon-food-element-editable-design-setView licenseVintage apples illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976315/image-plant-art-vintageView licenseColorful neon fruits element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997638/colorful-neon-fruits-element-set-editable-designView licenseAppel Var. Winter Prinses (Apple) chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our own 1879…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208957/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFresh lemon foodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996320/fresh-lemon-foodView licenseVintage apples illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16720238/vintage-apples-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFresh lemon food element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996289/fresh-lemon-food-element-editable-design-setView licenseAppel Var. Sturmer Pippin (Apple) chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our own 1879…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208995/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCitrus scented poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13508447/citrus-scented-poster-templateView licensePNG vintage apples illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976310/png-plant-art-vintageView licenseEditable vintage lemon illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330527/editable-vintage-lemon-illustration-design-element-setView licenseVintage apples illustration from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona, vector element. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16652286/vector-green-leaves-plant-fruitView licenseSummer quote social media post template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20200416/summer-quote-social-media-post-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseVintage apples illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16720192/vintage-apples-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEditable vintage lemon illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330516/editable-vintage-lemon-illustration-design-element-setView licenseVintage apple illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16720186/vintage-apple-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFresh lemon foodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996525/fresh-lemon-foodView licenseAppel Var. Senkyrke (Zweden) chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our own 1879 edition…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209742/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLemons growing on a treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14906338/lemons-growing-treeView licenseVintage apple illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16705127/vintage-apple-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEditable vintage lemon illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330702/editable-vintage-lemon-illustration-design-element-setView licensePNG vintage apples illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981502/png-white-background-plant-artView license