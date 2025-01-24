Edit ImageCropAom W.3SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage grapegrape tree vintageabraham jacobus wendelvintage fruitvine treegrape treevintage grape vinefruit treesPNG vintage grapes illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.MorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGLow Resolution 640 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 5000 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarGrape jam label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563577/grape-jam-label-template-editable-designView licenseVintage grapes illustration from 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16683570/vector-plant-fruit-treeView licenseNatural wine poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835306/natural-wine-poster-templateView licenseVintage grapes illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981660/image-white-background-plant-artView licenseFarming service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835315/farming-service-poster-templateView licenseDruif Vroege Malingre (Grapes) chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our own 1879…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206834/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGrape border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768603/grape-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseRed currant (Ribis Rubrum) chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our own 1879 edition…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209383/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred vineyard backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12163653/editable-blurred-vineyard-backdropView licenseVintage grapes illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967644/image-white-background-plant-artView licenseGrape border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768604/grape-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseVintage blackcurrant illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982533/image-white-background-plant-artView licenseGrape border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103562/grape-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licensePNG vintage blackcurrant illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982531/png-white-background-plant-artView licenseGrape farm Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561136/grape-farm-instagram-post-templateView licenseVintage blackcurrant illustration from 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona, isolated vector element. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16683591/vector-plant-fruit-treeView licenseGrape border, iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768605/grape-border-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseBlauwe Frankenthaler (Grapes) chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our own 1879…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206720/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGrape cultivation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561153/grape-cultivation-instagram-post-templateView licenseBlackcurrant (Ribis Nigrum) chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our own 1879 edition…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209535/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGrape border, desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103564/grape-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licensePNG vintage grapes illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967637/png-white-background-plant-artView licenseNatural wine Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561155/natural-wine-instagram-post-templateView licenseVintage grapes illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16706793/vintage-grapes-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWine tasting poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11772576/wine-tasting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePNG vintage grapes illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963996/png-white-background-plant-artView licenseAuthentic food taste poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11772562/authentic-food-taste-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage grapes illustration from 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16683868/vector-plant-fruit-artView licenseWine tasting Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9440617/wine-tasting-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseVintage grapes illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964011/image-white-background-plant-artView licenseFruit delivery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464674/fruit-delivery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMahonia Japonica chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our own 1879 edition plates of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209092/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic food taste blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11772561/authentic-food-taste-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePNG vintage broadleaf meadowsweet illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949699/png-white-background-flower-plantView licenseAuthentic food taste Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11772563/authentic-food-taste-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVintage gooseberries illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959753/image-white-background-plant-artView licenseAuthentic food taste post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11066978/authentic-food-taste-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseVintage broadleaf meadowsweet illustration from 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona, isolated vector element.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16683798/vector-grass-flower-plantView licenseWine tasting Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11772577/wine-tasting-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVintage mahonia japonica illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11955967/image-white-background-flower-plantView license