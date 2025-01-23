Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevine maple tree illustration vintagebetulaillustration vintage plantsleafplanttreemedicinefruitVintage birch leaf illustration, collage element psd. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.MorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarPumpkin season blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543787/pumpkin-season-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVintage birch leaf illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981811/image-white-background-flower-plantView licenseOrganic products Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718918/organic-products-instagram-post-templateView licensePNG vintage birch leaf illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981809/png-white-background-flower-plantView licenseVintage Autumn background, maple leaf branch, bird borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7617105/vintage-autumn-background-maple-leaf-branch-bird-borderView licenseVintage birch leaf illustration from 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona, isolated vector element. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16683564/vector-plant-tree-medicineView licensePumpkin season Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602602/pumpkin-season-instagram-post-templateView licenseBetula Alba Var. chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our own 1879 edition plates of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209303/image-plant-medicine-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Autumn leaf paper element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150653/editable-autumn-leaf-paper-element-setView licenseVintage green maple leaves illustration, collage element psd. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963471/psd-white-background-flower-plantView licenseEditable Autumn leaf paper element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150591/editable-autumn-leaf-paper-element-setView licenseVintage meadowsweets flower illustration, collage element psd. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11955969/psd-white-background-flower-plantView licenseAutumn postage stamp element, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695605/autumn-postage-stamp-element-editable-vintage-designView licenseVintage green maple leaves illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963472/image-white-background-flower-plantView licenseEditable Autumn leaf paper element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150597/editable-autumn-leaf-paper-element-setView licenseVintage oak branch illustration, collage element psd. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11955044/psd-white-background-plant-medicineView licenseEditable Autumn leaf paper element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150627/editable-autumn-leaf-paper-element-setView licenseAcer chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our own 1879 edition plates of Nederlandsche…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209181/image-flower-plant-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Autumn leaf paper element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150606/editable-autumn-leaf-paper-element-setView licenseVintage green maple leaves illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16706738/vector-plant-tree-medicineView licenseEditable Autumn leaf paper element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150645/editable-autumn-leaf-paper-element-setView licenseVintage holly illustration, collage element psd. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11972713/psd-white-background-flower-plantView licenseEditable Autumn leaf paper element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150566/editable-autumn-leaf-paper-element-setView licensePNG vintage green maple leaves illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963470/png-white-background-flower-plantView licenseEditable Autumn leaf paper element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150584/editable-autumn-leaf-paper-element-setView licenseVintage oak branch illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16705225/vintage-oak-branch-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHandmade soap poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919101/handmade-soap-poster-templateView licenseVintage maple leaves illustration, collage element psd. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11960757/psd-white-background-plant-artView licenseFlorist sale Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407853/florist-sale-instagram-story-templateView licenseVintage broadleaf meadowsweet illustration from 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona, isolated vector element.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16683798/vector-grass-flower-plantView licenseCannabis poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459524/cannabis-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage broadleaf meadowsweet illustration, collage element psd. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949700/psd-flower-plant-grassView licenseAutumn & Halloween journal flatlay mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670326/autumn-halloween-journal-flatlay-mockup-editable-designView licenseVintage meadowsweets flower illustration 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona, isolated vector element. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16683633/vector-grass-flower-plantView licenseEditable Autumn leaf paper element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150759/editable-autumn-leaf-paper-element-setView licenseVintage oak branch illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11955046/image-white-background-plant-medicineView licenseEditable flower border, water texture design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059663/editable-flower-border-water-texture-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG vintage oak branch illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11955042/png-white-background-plant-medicineView licenseEditable Autumn leaf paper element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150802/editable-autumn-leaf-paper-element-setView licenseVintage holly illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11972716/image-white-background-flower-plantView license