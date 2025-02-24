Edit ImageCropTanat ChittirungsanSaveSaveEdit Imagetransparent pngpnghandplastic3dillustrationgreenarmPNG 3D hands holding recycling bin, element illustration, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoPNGLow Resolution 800 x 640 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 3200 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilar3D hands holding recycling bin, element editable illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950024/hands-holding-recycling-bin-element-editable-illustrationView license3D hands holding recycling bin, collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11984928/psd-hand-plastic-illustrationView licenseRecycling campaign Pinterest pin template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034780/recycling-campaign-pinterest-pin-template-editable-textView license3D hands holding recycling bin, element illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11990891/image-hand-plastic-woodView licenseRecycle week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934610/recycle-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license3D hands holding recycling bin, element illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11990876/image-hand-plastic-illustrationView licenseFuture of automation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11938162/future-automation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license3D hands holding recycling bin, collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11984938/psd-hand-plastic-illustrationView licenseRobot technology Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768584/robot-technology-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG 3D hands holding recycling bin, element illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948622/png-white-background-handView licenseRobot hand side view background, presenting technology gesturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912650/robot-hand-side-view-background-presenting-technology-gestureView licensePNG 3D hands holding recycling bin, element illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982762/png-white-background-handView licenseRobot hand side view background, presenting technology gesturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14910904/robot-hand-side-view-background-presenting-technology-gestureView licensePNG 3D hands holding recycling bin, element illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948632/png-white-background-handView licenseRobot hand side view background, presenting technology gesturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912950/robot-hand-side-view-background-presenting-technology-gestureView license3D hands holding recycling bin, element illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11990868/image-hand-plastic-illustrationView licenseGreen energy robot, light bulb, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832529/green-energy-robot-light-bulb-digital-remix-editable-designView license3D hands holding recycling bin, element illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11990867/image-hand-plastic-illustrationView licenseEditable science technology background remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832978/editable-science-technology-background-remix-designView license3D hands holding recycling bin, element illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11990866/image-hand-plastic-illustrationView licenseScience technology background, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9645595/science-technology-background-editable-remix-designView license3D hands holding recycling bin, collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964361/psd-hand-plastic-illustrationView licenseRobot hand side view background, presenting technology gesturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14910979/robot-hand-side-view-background-presenting-technology-gestureView license3D hands holding recycling bin, collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964363/psd-hand-plastic-illustrationView licenseReduce, reuse, recycle poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10233453/reduce-reuse-recycle-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license3D hands holding recycling bin, element illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11990959/image-hand-plastic-cartoonView licenseEditable robot hand, FinTech designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832193/editable-robot-hand-fintech-designView license3D hands holding recycling bin, element illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11990869/image-hand-plastic-illustrationView licenseReduce reuse recycle Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13144943/reduce-reuse-recycle-instagram-post-templateView license3D hands holding recycling bin, collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948675/psd-hand-plastic-illustrationView licenseAI & business decisions, editable flyer templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720384/business-decisions-editable-flyer-templateView license3D hands holding recycling bin, collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964365/psd-hand-plastic-illustrationView licenseFuture of automation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12023404/future-automation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG 3D hands holding recycling bin, element illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948616/png-white-background-handView licenseRecycling campaign Facebook post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8039804/recycling-campaign-facebook-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG 3D hands holding recycling bin, element illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947922/png-white-background-handView licenseRecycling campaign blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8040080/recycling-campaign-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePNG 3D hands holding recycling bin, element illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948610/png-white-background-handView licenseRecycling campaign Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8039623/recycling-campaign-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licensePNG 3D hands holding recycling bin, element illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947923/png-white-background-handView license