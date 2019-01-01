https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1198393Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman Walking in an Exotic Forest (Femme se promenant dans une forêt exotique) (1905) by Henri Rousseau. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 1198393View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4800 x 6000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4800 x 6000 px | 300 dpi | 164.83 MBWoman Walking in an Exotic Forest (Femme se promenant dans une forêt exotique) (1905) by Henri Rousseau. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More