RemixKappy1SaveSaveRemixdesktop wallpaper aestheticvintage purple leavespurple aesthetic desktop wallpaperfloral purpleblack wallpaperbackgroundwallpaper aestheticvintage aesthetic wallpaperCircle flowers aesthetic desktop wallpaperMoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2250 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilar