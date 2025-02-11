Edit ImageCropAom W.1SaveSaveEdit Imageholly botanicalvintage floralhollyholly botanical patternholly specimencollageflowerplantDownward facing lily flower, vintage illustration psdDigitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition of Botanical Specimen plates, published by Rochester Lithographing and Printing Company.MorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarRose fragrance poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737990/rose-fragrance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage botanical sticker, flower & leaf illustrations set psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6153447/psd-flower-sticker-leafView licenseCamellia and butterfly border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761134/camellia-and-butterfly-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licensePNG downward facing lily flower, vintage illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11987112/png-downward-facing-lily-flower-vintage-illustration-transparent-backgroundView licenseRed flower frame, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12008219/red-flower-frame-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseVintage botanical sticker, flower & leaf illustrations set vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6153828/vector-flower-sticker-leafView licenseFloral skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11451700/floral-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOrange cherry fruit, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015235/orange-cherry-fruit-vintage-illustration-psdView licenseRose fragrance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622535/rose-fragrance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage botanical png sticker, flower & leaf illustrations sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6153847/png-flower-stickerView licenseRose fragrance Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737982/rose-fragrance-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseOrange cherry fruit, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015734/orange-cherry-fruit-vintage-illustration-psdView licenseRose border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769031/rose-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseRed flower sticker, vintage floral illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6103396/psd-flower-sticker-leavesView licenseRose care Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10119481/rose-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePink camellia flower, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015233/pink-camellia-flower-vintage-illustration-psdView licenseRed flower frame, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12008221/red-flower-frame-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseGarden rose sticker, vintage illustration set psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6164495/garden-rose-sticker-vintage-illustration-set-psdView licenseRose fragrance blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737931/rose-fragrance-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGarden rose sticker, vintage illustration set psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6153381/garden-rose-sticker-vintage-illustration-set-psdView licenseCamellia and butterfly frame, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12008235/camellia-and-butterfly-frame-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseRed rose flower, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11987124/red-rose-flower-vintage-illustration-psdView licenseValentine's sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450606/valentines-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWhite Clematis flower sticker, vintage floral illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6100608/psd-flower-sticker-leavesView licenseTattoo ideas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11452430/tattoo-ideas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRed flower illustration, vintage floral vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6127912/red-flower-illustration-vintage-floral-vectorView licenseWhite rose border desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11747411/white-rose-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseVintage robinia hispida illustration, collage element psd. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963495/psd-white-background-rose-flowerView licenseWhite rose border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11747410/white-rose-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseUnblossom pink rose flower, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769018/unblossom-pink-rose-flower-vintage-illustration-psdView licenseWhite rose border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11747407/white-rose-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseRed rose sticker, vintage flower illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6105746/red-rose-sticker-vintage-flower-illustration-psdView licenseWhite rose border, iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11747416/white-rose-border-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseWhite rose sticker, vintage flower illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6094169/psd-flower-sticker-leavesView licenseCamellia and butterfly frame, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12008360/camellia-and-butterfly-frame-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseAesthetic pear blossom sticker, vintage flower illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6153536/psd-flower-sticker-aestheticView licenseRose border, iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769034/rose-border-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseVintage botanical sticker, flower & tree illustrations set psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6153500/psd-flower-sticker-leafView licenseCamellia butterfly border desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761128/camellia-butterfly-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseRed rose sticker, vintage flower illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6105770/red-rose-sticker-vintage-flower-illustration-psdView license