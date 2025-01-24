Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageplantleaffruitsvintagevinenatureillustrationsfoodPurple grape fruit, vintage illustration psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarGrape border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103562/grape-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licensePurple grape fruit, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11987103/purple-grape-fruit-vintage-illustration-psdView licenseGrape border, desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103564/grape-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licensePNG purple grape fruit, vintage illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11987130/png-purple-grape-fruit-vintage-illustration-transparent-backgroundView licenseGrape border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768603/grape-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licensePNG purple grape fruit, vintage illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11987127/png-purple-grape-fruit-vintage-illustration-transparent-backgroundView licenseGrape border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768604/grape-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licensePurple grape fruit, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11987114/purple-grape-fruit-vintage-illustration-psdView licenseGrape jam label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563577/grape-jam-label-template-editable-designView licensePNG purple grape fruit, vintage illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11987133/png-purple-grape-fruit-vintage-illustration-transparent-backgroundView licenseNatural wine poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835306/natural-wine-poster-templateView licenseGreen grape fruit, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12000845/green-grape-fruit-vintage-illustration-psdView licenseGrape border, desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768606/grape-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseGreen grape fruit, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11987108/green-grape-fruit-vintage-illustration-psdView licenseGrape border, iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768605/grape-border-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license3D grapes fruit, collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713522/grapes-fruit-collage-element-psdView licenseEditable plant vine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322635/editable-plant-vine-design-element-setView licenseBlackberry fruit vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015272/blackberry-fruit-vintage-illustration-psdView licenseEditable plant vine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15323017/editable-plant-vine-design-element-setView licensePNG green grape fruit, vintage illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12000840/png-green-grape-fruit-vintage-illustration-transparent-backgroundView licenseEditable plant vine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15324349/editable-plant-vine-design-element-setView licensePNG green grape fruit, vintage illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11987131/png-green-grape-fruit-vintage-illustration-transparent-backgroundView licenseEditable plant vine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322297/editable-plant-vine-design-element-setView licenseBlackberry fruit, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036283/blackberry-fruit-vintage-illustration-psdView licenseEditable plant vine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322927/editable-plant-vine-design-element-setView licenseRaspberry fruit, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773955/raspberry-fruit-vintage-illustration-psdView licenseEditable plant vine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322839/editable-plant-vine-design-element-setView licenseVintage grapes illustration, collage element psd. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964007/psd-white-background-plant-artView licenseEditable plant vine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322806/editable-plant-vine-design-element-setView licensePNG blackberry fruit vintage illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015268/png-blackberry-fruit-vintage-illustration-transparent-backgroundView licenseEditable plant vine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322769/editable-plant-vine-design-element-setView licensePrune fruit, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12062066/prune-fruit-vintage-illustration-psdView licenseEditable plant vine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322006/editable-plant-vine-design-element-setView licensePrune fruit, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12062072/prune-fruit-vintage-illustration-psdView licenseEditable plant vine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322933/editable-plant-vine-design-element-setView license3D grapes fruit, collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799856/grapes-fruit-collage-element-psdView licenseHandmade soap poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919101/handmade-soap-poster-templateView licenseGrape bunch clipart vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704857/vector-plant-people-cartoonView licenseEditable plant vine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15324348/editable-plant-vine-design-element-setView licenseGrapes vine fruit plant.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12026876/image-plant-leaf-treeView license