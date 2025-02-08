Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageflower illustrationroseflowerplantleafvintagenaturebotanicalRed rose flower, vintage illustration psdDigitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition of Botanical Specimen plates, published by Rochester Lithographing and Printing Company.MorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarBotanical market blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721760/botanical-market-blog-banner-templateView licenseWhite rose flower, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768662/white-rose-flower-vintage-illustration-psdView licenseHandmade soap blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721976/handmade-soap-blog-banner-templateView licenseRed camellia flower, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11987681/red-camellia-flower-vintage-illustration-psdView licenseHandmade soap poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919101/handmade-soap-poster-templateView licensePink rose flower, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12035534/pink-rose-flower-vintage-illustration-psdView licenseHandmade soap Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919107/handmade-soap-instagram-story-templateView licensePink rose flower, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015082/pink-rose-flower-vintage-illustration-psdView licenseHandmade soap Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919098/handmade-soap-facebook-post-templateView licenseRed rose flower, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12008002/red-rose-flower-vintage-illustration-psdView licenseFarewell poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487199/farewell-poster-templateView licensePink rose flower, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12035535/pink-rose-flower-vintage-illustration-psdView licenseBe my valentine poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487419/valentine-poster-templateView licenseWhite rose flower, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768660/white-rose-flower-vintage-illustration-psdView licenseEditable watercolor flower illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045460/editable-watercolor-flower-illustration-setView licensePNG pink rose flower, vintage illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782695/png-pink-rose-flower-vintage-illustration-transparent-backgroundView licenseEditable watercolor flower illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047724/editable-watercolor-flower-illustration-setView licensePink rose flower collage element graphic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10095161/pink-rose-flower-collage-element-graphic-psdView licenseWildlife poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887415/wildlife-poster-templateView licensePNG pink rose flower, vintage illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12022475/png-pink-rose-flower-vintage-illustration-transparent-backgroundView licenseVintage watercolor flower, editable botanical illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047489/vintage-watercolor-flower-editable-botanical-illustration-setView licensePNG red rose flower, vintage illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11987134/png-red-rose-flower-vintage-illustration-transparent-backgroundView licenseFlorist poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11986471/florist-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePNG white rose flower, vintage illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768659/png-white-rose-flower-vintage-illustration-transparent-backgroundView licenseWomen community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726995/women-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG pink rose flower, vintage illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015079/png-pink-rose-flower-vintage-illustration-transparent-backgroundView licenseVintage watercolor flower, editable botanical illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047484/vintage-watercolor-flower-editable-botanical-illustration-setView licensePink rose flower, vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16705842/vector-rose-flower-plantView licenseWhite rose border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103499/white-rose-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licensePNG white rose flower, vintage illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768661/png-white-rose-flower-vintage-illustration-transparent-backgroundView licenseEditable watercolor botanical illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061389/editable-watercolor-botanical-illustration-setView licenseWhite rose flower, vintage illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16684810/vector-rose-flower-plantView licenseFlower shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764509/flower-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWhite camellia flower, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769036/white-camellia-flower-vintage-illustration-psdView licenseImmersive art experience Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764437/immersive-art-experience-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRed camellia flower, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778849/red-camellia-flower-vintage-illustration-psdView licenseHello summer poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887394/hello-summer-poster-templateView licenseWhite camellia flower, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12071534/white-camellia-flower-vintage-illustration-psdView licenseVintage watercolor botanical, editable illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071220/vintage-watercolor-botanical-editable-illustration-setView licenseRed rose flower, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11987093/red-rose-flower-vintage-illustration-psdView license