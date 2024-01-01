rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1198801
Birthday cards with decorative birds, flowers, and butterflies from The Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division Of Art, Prints…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Birthday cards with decorative birds, flowers, and butterflies from The Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division Of Art, Prints and Photographs: Picture Collection published by L. Prang & Co. Original From The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
1198801

View CC0 License

Birthday cards with decorative birds, flowers, and butterflies from The Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division Of Art, Prints and Photographs: Picture Collection published by L. Prang & Co. Original From The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More