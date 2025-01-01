Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11992315Edit ImageChristmas wallpaper png transparent mockupMoreFreePersonal and Business useInfoView personal and business licenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 801 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1001 x 1500 px Best Quality PNG 3338 x 5000 pxEdit ImageCompatible with :MonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now