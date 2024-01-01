https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1199366Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Sacred Egyptian Bean from The Temple of Flora (1807) by Robert John Thornton. Original from Biodiversity Heritage Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 1199366View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 942 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2746 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5098 x 6497 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5098 x 6497 px | 300 dpi | 189.56 MBFree DownloadThe Sacred Egyptian Bean from The Temple of Flora (1807) by Robert John Thornton. Original from Biodiversity Heritage Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More