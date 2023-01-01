https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12004504Edit DesignSaveSaveCustom TextRealistic stapler mockup, office stationery psdView public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 12004504View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4724 x 2658 px | 300 dpi | 142.66 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1969 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4724 x 2658 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Realistic stapler mockup, office stationery psdMore