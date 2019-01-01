https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1201744Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFood recipe advertisement template vectorMorePremiumID : 1201744View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 45.29 MBVectors can scale to any size.Portrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3571 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontFood recipe advertisement template vectorMore