https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1201751Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFood recipe advertisement template vectorMorePremiumID : 1201751View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 45.29 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 840 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2450 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3500 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontFood recipe advertisement template vectorMore