https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018006Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextZahhak Enthroned with the Two Daughters of Jamshid, Page from a Manuscript of the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of FirdawsiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 12018006View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1035 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1851 x 2147 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1851 x 2147 px | 300 dpi | 9.33 MBFree DownloadZahhak Enthroned with the Two Daughters of Jamshid, Page from a Manuscript of the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of FirdawsiMore